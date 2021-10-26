Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) yesterday spoke of “four safeguards” as he called on Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to recognize the “undeniable fact that Sun Yat-sen’s (孫逸仙) overthrow of the Qing Dynasty established the Republic of China [ROC].”
Chu made the remarks at an exhibit at Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall to mark the 76th anniversary of Retrocession Day, when the KMT claims the Japanese ceded Taiwan to the ROC.
For 100 years, Taiwan’s history has been inextricably tied to the ROC, Chu said.
Photo: CNA
“It was through our resolve and hard work that we took back Taiwan. It was the hard work of the KMT that led to the protection, strengthening and democratization of Taiwan,” he said.
Chu criticized President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for saying during her National Day speech that the ROC’s history on Taiwan started in 1949, the year KMT forces retreated from China and fled to Taiwan. Chu said that Taiwan had been a part of the ROC since 1945 when the Japanese surrendered the island and relinquished control.
Explaining his “four safeguards,” Chu said the KMT would “safeguard the Constitution; safeguard the democracy and freedom that comprised the spirit behind the nation’s founding; safeguard the safety, peace and prosperity of the 23 million Taiwanese; and safeguard the dignity of the ROC and the facts regarding its history.”
Chu said that if the KMT returns to power, he would make Taiwan Retrocession Day a national holiday.
“It was only through the retrocession of Taiwan that we were able to defend and strengthen Taiwan, and that we are able to have democracy in Taiwan today,” he said.
At one point when Chu was speaking at the podium, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) approached the podium, raised a banner and shouted that Retrocession Day was “the day Taiwan fell back into enemy hands.”
He was forcibly removed.
Also yesterday, Deh Tzu-tsai (鄭自才) and Wang Wen-hong (王文宏), two senior advocates of Taiwan independence, condemned the KMT for promoting the idea of Taiwan Retrocession Day and led supporters to protest outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The people of Taiwan and the Penghu Islands must know our history, that what took place 76 years ago was not Taiwan’s Retrocession Day, but was the day that Taiwan and the Penghu Islands came under enemy occupation,” said Deh, chairman of the Sovereign State for Formosa and Pescadores Party.
The narrative of a retrocession for Taiwan and Penghu, as territories returned to the ROC is not an honest recounting of history, he added.
Deh said that the KMT military dictatorship of the time covered up the fact that after Japan’s defeat, Taiwan came under custodianship of Allied forces as headed by the US, and Taiwan’s political status was not settled.
“The ROC regime perpetrated the biggest lie of the century by distorting it as Allied forces retroceding Taiwan to the ROC, which then declared it as retrocession of Taiwan back to the embrace of the Chinese motherland, which is a fraudulent claim,” he said.
Wang, chairman of the 228 Victims Care Association of Taiwan, said that after examining historical documents, “it is clear that ROC regime did not obtain the sovereignty nor the right to govern Taiwan and Penghu.”
“The sovereignty issue can only be settled when a referendum is held for Taiwanese to vote for self-determination,” he said.
Days after it was banned in China, a Mandarin ballad satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users is trending at No. 1 on YouTube in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Fragile (玻璃心), by Taiwan-based Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) and Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), offers a tongue-in-cheek apology to “little pink” Internet users, a disparaging term that describes patriotic “keyboard warriors” from China. After racking up more than 9 million views on YouTube, the song reached No. 3 on the site in Malaysia on Thursday, according to Kworb, a Web site that analyzes music data from around the world. It is also the only Chinese-language
NO CHANGE: US officials indicated that the ‘one China’ policy remains in place, while the NATO chief avoided discussing Biden’s comment in an effort to ease tensions US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Pentagon would continue to support Taiwan’s military, but he declined to say if US troops would defend the island against China, after US President Joe Biden said there was a US “commitment” to do so. “As we’ve done over multiple administrations, we will continue to help Taiwan with the sorts of capabilities that it needs to defend itself,” Austin said at NATO headquarters. “So we’ll stay focused on those things, and I won’t engage in any hypotheticals with respect to Taiwan,” he told reporters. Biden on Thursday sparked a new firestorm
PROTECTION: The Ministry of Health and Welfare is aiming for a full vaccination rate of 30 percent, and allowing mixed first and second doses to boost coverage rates Whether Taiwan reopens its borders would depend on the nation’s vaccination coverage rate and the COVID-19 situation in other countries, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said yesterday. The Ministry of Health and Welfare is aiming for a 70 percent first-dose vaccination coverage and 30 percent two-dose coverage as part of its consideration, Shih told a media briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting. In spite of a relatively stable COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, and calls from foreign missions and businesses in the country to allow more international travelers, the government is maintaining strict border control measures. Since March last year,
HYPERSONIC WEAPON: A spokesman said that it is the armed forces’ job to have a full grasp of Chinese weapons systems, but had no comment on deliveries of F-16s Taiwan is closely monitoring China’s latest advanced weapons development, a military spokesman said yesterday, in response to media reports that Beijing tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile earlier this year. “It is the armed forces’ job to have a full grasp of the Chinese communist regime’s latest developments in terms of armaments and advanced weapon systems,” Ministry of National Defense spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文) told a news briefing. The military would make a proper evaluation of China’s latest weapons, and develop a strategy and capabilities to safeguard national security, Shih said, without elaborating. Shih’s comments came after the Financial Times on Saturday last week