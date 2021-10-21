Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp (CHEM, 中興電工) chairman Chiang Yi-fu (江義福) was yesterday sentenced to six years in prison for fraud in connection to procurement contracts for the domestically developed CM-32 Clouded Leopard armored vehicle.
The Taichung District Court ruled that Chiang and other executives at the firm had breached the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法) and that the firm had made about NT$2.1 billion (US$75.2 million) in illicit profit from the procurement deal.
CHEM general manager Kuo Hui-chuan (郭慧娟) was sentenced to a suspended jail term of two years, while deputy general manager Lee Liang-chang (李良章) was sentenced to four years in prison and Pan Shih-yuan (潘世遠), another senior manager at the firm, was sentenced to two years.
Photo: Chang Jui-chen, Taipei Times
Wu Chun-chi (吳俊奇), an assistant manger at the firm, was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison, while Wang Ching-chia (王景洽), a technician at the firm, was sentenced to one year and eight months.
The ruling can be appealed.
The court said that Chiang colluded with subcontractors and suppliers to forge documents and make fraudulent transactions.
He also bribed military officers and army staff involved in the procurement, it said.
The firm was in 2012 awarded a NT$4.8 billion contract with the Ministry of National Defense to procure Cloud Leopard chassis and power-train equipment.
However, the company did not manufacture the parts itself, but subcontracted other local firms, including Yi Rong Technology Co (億嶸科技), Wei Shuan Co (崴軒) and Chi Fu Industry (啟福工業).
Prosecutors later probed CHEM, its subcontractors and other parties involved on suspicion that the delivered parts had not been checked according to the requirements and that substandard materials had been used, the court filing showed.
The vehicles were found to have high defect rates, the filing showed.
Prosecutors found that the three subcontractors did not have the certification required in the contract and used parts imported from China, which was prohibited in the original procurement contract, it showed.
In August, the court sentenced military technician Lee Ti-kuang (李迪光) to seven years and eight months in prison, and fined him NT$700,000, while Rong Yi Technology owner Chang Kuang-ming (張光明) was sentenced to two years and two months, and was fined NT$300,000.
The court found that Chang had paid Lee bribes totaling NT$1.17 million for breaching protocols when checking the Clouded Leopards upon taking delivery of them.
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
LIABILITIES MULLED: New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi said Taipei would find out if the firm was legally registered, the guide was licensed and the weather was assessed The assets of Tian Da Local Nature Co are to be frozen after at least four people died after falling into the Beishi River (北勢溪) on an outing the company had organized on Saturday, the Taipei City Government said yesterday. Six people — two adults and four children — were washed away by a flash flood on the river in New Taipei City’s Hubaotan (虎豹潭) area. They were participating in a Nature Joy Camp outdoor activity with a group of 16 adults and 15 children led by a guide surnamed Su (蘇). As of 4:30pm yesterday, four of the missing had been
THREATS: Dismissing Beijing’s assertion that its military exercises only target Taiwanese separatists, Chiu Kuo-cheng said war has no regard for political affiliation In case Taiwan is attacked, the military will defend the nation and not stand by like “plastic toys,” Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Chiu was responding to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asking him to clarify his remark last week that “the military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Wang asked Chiu whether he meant what he said literally or that Taiwan would not start a war. “The Republic of China will not start a war,” Chiu
Taiwanese worked more hours than people in all but three other countries in the world last year, Ministry of Labor data showed. Singapore placed first in average hours worked among the 40 economies surveyed, with an average of 2,288 hours per worker last year, the data showed. The city-state was followed by Colombia with 2,172 hours — based on 2019 data — and Mexico with 2,124 hours, it showed. Taiwan came in fourth, with 2,021 hours, it showed. South Korean workers clocked the third-most hours in Asia, with 1,908 hours, followed by Japan with 1,598 hours, it showed. However, compared with 2019, the survey found