Five Taiwanese films have been selected to be screened at the London East Asia Film Festival (LEAFF), which starts today and runs through Sunday next week.
The five films are Chung Mong-hong’s (鍾孟宏) The Falls (瀑布), Edward Yang’s (楊德昌) Taipei Story (青梅竹馬), Chen Yu-hsun’s (陳玉勳) My Missing Valentine (消失的情人節), Chang Yao-sheng’s (張耀升) A Leg (腿) and Ko Chien-nien’s (柯貞年) The Silent Forest (無聲).
Chung presented a story from a female perspective for the first time in The Falls, which was selected for the Orizzonti competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.
The film, an intimate drama about the shifting relationship between a mother and daughter set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, would be making its British premiere at LEAFF on Saturday, the festival program shows.
As part of LEAFF’s retrospective selection, Taipei Story would be screening on Tuesday next week. First released in 1985, the film is considered an important part of the Taiwanese New Wave movement, the ministry said.
The romantic comedy My Missing Valentine, which won five awards at last year’s Golden Horse Awards, would be making its London debut on Wednesday next week.
Meanwhile, A Leg, which is included in the LEAFF’s competition lineup, is making its European premiere on Saturday next week.
Starring Gwei Lun-mei (桂綸鎂) and Tony Yang (楊祐寧), the dark comedy is Chang’s directorial debut, the ministry said.
Inspired by real events on a school campus, Ko’s first feature film, The Silent Forest, is making its London premiere on Oct. 31, the ministry said.
LEAFF is the largest Asian film festival in the UK, the ministry said, adding that the five Taiwanese films are among 34 that are to be shown at the event.
LEAFF is one of the main platforms through which British audiences gain an understanding of developments in East Asian cinema, said Chen Pin-chuan (陳斌全), director of the Cultural Division at the Taipei Representative Office in the UK.
Festival director Hye-Jung Jeon said she looked forward to the festival program bringing audiences back to theaters, and facilitating understanding and connections across different cultures.
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
LIABILITIES MULLED: New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi said Taipei would find out if the firm was legally registered, the guide was licensed and the weather was assessed The assets of Tian Da Local Nature Co are to be frozen after at least four people died after falling into the Beishi River (北勢溪) on an outing the company had organized on Saturday, the Taipei City Government said yesterday. Six people — two adults and four children — were washed away by a flash flood on the river in New Taipei City’s Hubaotan (虎豹潭) area. They were participating in a Nature Joy Camp outdoor activity with a group of 16 adults and 15 children led by a guide surnamed Su (蘇). As of 4:30pm yesterday, four of the missing had been
THREATS: Dismissing Beijing’s assertion that its military exercises only target Taiwanese separatists, Chiu Kuo-cheng said war has no regard for political affiliation In case Taiwan is attacked, the military will defend the nation and not stand by like “plastic toys,” Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Chiu was responding to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asking him to clarify his remark last week that “the military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Wang asked Chiu whether he meant what he said literally or that Taiwan would not start a war. “The Republic of China will not start a war,” Chiu
Taiwanese worked more hours than people in all but three other countries in the world last year, Ministry of Labor data showed. Singapore placed first in average hours worked among the 40 economies surveyed, with an average of 2,288 hours per worker last year, the data showed. The city-state was followed by Colombia with 2,172 hours — based on 2019 data — and Mexico with 2,124 hours, it showed. Taiwan came in fourth, with 2,021 hours, it showed. South Korean workers clocked the third-most hours in Asia, with 1,908 hours, followed by Japan with 1,598 hours, it showed. However, compared with 2019, the survey found