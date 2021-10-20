Train for Ankeng light-rail transit being tested

Staff writer, with CNA





The first tram-train for the Ankeng light-rail transit line is being tested, a major step toward the line’s launch scheduled for the end of next year, the New Taipei City Department of Rapid Transit Systems said on Monday.

The gold-colored train was produced by Hsinchu County-based Taiwan Rolling Stock Co, a subsidiary of China Steel Corp, and was delivered to the system’s maintenance facility for testing late last month.

The train, one of 15 that have been ordered to be used on the line, has five cars, each of which has 62 seats, the department said.

A light-rail train is pictured in New Taipei City’s Xindian District in an undated photograph released on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Department of Rapid Transit Systems

Another 14 trains are to be delivered and undergo dynamic and durability testing on the line in Xindian District before going into service, it said.

During a visit to the maintenance facility, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that 42 percent of the equipment used on the Ankeng line would be domestically produced, greater than 22 percent for the Danhai Light Rail in Tamsui District (淡水).

The Ankeng line is 83 percent complete, Hou said.

The 7.5km line is part of a transportation expansion plan aimed at reducing travel times from New Taipei City to Taipei by 15 to 20 minutes, while alleviating traffic congestion in metropolitan areas.

The line is to have four ground-level stations and five elevated stations.

It is to run from Shuangcheng Neighborhood (雙城) in Ankeng (安坑) area to Shisizhang MRT Station on the Circular Line (Yellow Line) of Taipei’s metro system.