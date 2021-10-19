The head of a Taiwan friendship group in the Lithuanian parliament plans to organize a “strong delegation” made up of ruling and opposition lawmakers to visit Taiwan to learn how the nations can cooperate and create “win-win” scenarios for each other, he said.
“I want to have a strong delegation, especially for the first visit, and we are working to have a delegation with people who have different views, even from the opposition, for the people to see in reality how Lithuania and Taiwan can cooperate and create a win-win situation for both sides,” Lithuanian Member of Parliament Matas Maldeikis said in an interview with the Central News Agency.
Maldeikis, who is chairman of the Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan, was discussing a planned visit for the first week of December that would include six lawmakers from the Baltic state.
Photo courtesy of Matas Maldeikis via CNA
The visit follows an invitation from Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉).
Chiu, who heads the Lithuanian friendship group in the Legislative Yuan, on Aug. 23 said that he had invited several Lithuanian lawmakers to visit Taiwan when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
Maldeikis said the delegation would participate in a conference on democracy at the Legislative Yuan.
The trip comes as Lithuania faces increasing pressure from Beijing after its decision to open reciprocal representative offices with Taiwan and allowing Taipei’s office in Vilnius to be named the “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.”
The name differs from the “Taipei Economic and Cultural Office” or “Taipei Representative Office” used in countries with which Taiwan does not have diplomatic relations, likely as the host nations hope to avoid any semblance of treating Taiwan as a country to maintain relations with China.
In response, Beijing has sought to impose a political cost on Lithuania for its decision.
In addition to recalling its ambassador from Vilnius and expelling the Lithuanian ambassador from Beijing, China has introduced retaliatory sanctions, including the suspension of direct freight train services to Lithuania.
Maldeikis, 41, said he understands why Lithuania’s business community is angry about the government’s policy on China.
After the country lost access to the Russian market, its government encouraged businesses to look toward China instead, Maldeikis said.
“And now we have this position about democracy and being with Taiwan. Of course we read the anger, but it’s not about Taiwan as it is, they are saying: ‘Look, the government changes and the foreign policy changes, and we are losing our businesses.’ We understand and are working on that,” he said.
The China market for exports is also not that big for Lithuania, accounting for about 1 percent of total experts, he added.
More importantly, countries around the world have begun to realize that political factors are involved once they do business with China, Maldeikis said.
“That means you can’t be a sovereign country. Australia learned that the hard way, we are starting to learn that. We understand after so many years with Russia if you are losing sovereignty for a market, you will lose both,” he said.
Asked why he decided to head the Taiwan friendship group, Maldeikis said his goal is simple: It is not only about helping Taiwan, but more about safeguarding his country’s interests and security.
“It is better to have 23 million very good friends than one-and-a-half billion not good friends, and a market which you can get in and you are nothing to them,” he said.
“They don’t care about you and if anything, they will sell you for nothing. So I’m looking out for my country’s interests, and if that helps Taiwan, that’s very good,” he added.
His ultimate goal is for Lithuania to have less investment in and from China, and he wants Lithuania and Taiwanese businesses working closely so that one day the scale of bilateral cooperation would be bigger than that of China, he said.
“That could be the biggest step we can make, a very practical, and very good example for the whole of Europe. Because we are like an incubator to show to different European countries what can be done, if you would like to cooperate with Taiwan as closely as possible. We can be an example for the whole of Europe,” he said.
‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’: The ‘Global Times’ accused the DPP of offering politicians in Somaliland bribes and promoting Taiwanese independence by funding US think tanks The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced China’s Global Times for disseminating disinformation about Taiwan, after the Chinese state-run newspaper claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been bribing Somaliland politicians. Taiwan in August last year inaugurated the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, which is the nation’s only representative office whose title uses just the name “Taiwan.” The East African country also established a representative office in Taipei, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The Chinese-language Global Times on Monday accused the DPP of offering Somaliland politicians and their families considerable bribes, citing anonymous sources. The International Cooperation
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
Ambassador Theaters on Tuesday announced that its Breeze Center cinemas in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) would close late this month after screening thousands of major Hollywood movies and local favorites over two decades. Ambassador Theaters, one of the largest cinema chain operators in Taiwan, said that Oct. 25 would be the last day the Breeze Center cinemas screen movies, adding that its lease expires on that day. “We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the company said. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.” The cinemas started operating in 2001, upon
THREATS: Dismissing Beijing’s assertion that its military exercises only target Taiwanese separatists, Chiu Kuo-cheng said war has no regard for political affiliation In case Taiwan is attacked, the military will defend the nation and not stand by like “plastic toys,” Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Chiu was responding to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asking him to clarify his remark last week that “the military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Wang asked Chiu whether he meant what he said literally or that Taiwan would not start a war. “The Republic of China will not start a war,” Chiu