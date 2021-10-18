The Ministry of Culture on Friday announced the recipients of this year’s Golden Tripod Awards, the highest honor in Taiwan’s publishing industry.
The recipients included Ink Publishing’s Chu An-min (初安民), who is to be honored for winning the special contribution category at an awards ceremony on Nov. 17.
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition, which is in its 45th year, received more than 1,300 submissions, the ministry said.
Twenty-nine works received an award, while 51 publications received special commendations, it said.
There are four award categories: magazines, books, government publications and digital publications.
Among the winners were The Affairs (週刊編集), which was selected as best arts and humanities magazine, while CommonWealth Magazine (天下雜誌) was named best magazine for financial news.
Chu was selected for a special contribution award because he has served as the editor-in-chief of Ink Publishing for nearly two decades.
He has remained committed to developing local literature, the jury said, adding that he has not only published works by famous authors, but also cultivated up-and-coming writers.
The works that Chu has published have earned countless awards, the ministry said, praising his dedication and achievements.
The awards ceremony, which is to take place at 2:30pm on Nov. 17 at the Taipei New Horizon Building, is to be livestreamed on the Golden Tripod Awards’ YouTube channel, the ministry said.
Following the ceremony, the ministry is to hold a series of 20 Golden Tripod Salons, with sessions to be held in person and virtually, it said.
During the discussions, the winners of this year’s awards would speak about their creative processes and their achievements, it said.
The ministry would also partner with independent bookstores, libraries and cultural centers to organize activities — online and offline — to promote the winning titles, it said.
The ministry invited people to follow the latest updates on the events through the awards’ official Web site at gta.moc.gov.tw.
The progressive and dynamic nature of Taiwanese society has contributed to a proliferation of publications, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said.
Regardless of whether the publications express emotions or analyze issues, they reflect the diversity of ideas in a free society, as well as an eagerness to continue to seek change, he said.
The ministry would continue to support authors and the publishing industry, and facilitate cooperation between different sectors of the cultural content industry, Lee added.
