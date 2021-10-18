Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday issued four directives to address public safety issues that have surfaced following a fire in Kaohsiung that killed 46 people and injured dozens.
The fire at the 13-story Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building on Thursday was Taiwan’s second-deadliest, behind a February 1995 blaze at the Weierkang Club in Taichung that killed 64 people.
Local residents have said the Cheng Chung Cheng building was home to many poor, elderly or disabled people, and many appear to have been trapped in their apartments during the blaze.
In a meeting convened yesterday with several Cabinet members, Su put the Ministry of the Interior in charge of carrying through four tasks, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
Su asked the ministry to work with local governments and check on fire-prevention mechanism in all old buildings, particularly residential buildings with mixed commercial use, adding that amendments ought be proposed in a timely fashion if current laws are found to be inadequate.
Su also asked the ministry to work with the Ministry of Health and Welfare as well as local authorities to prioritize resources for people from disadvantaged groups living in such buildings.
Buildings that are in a state of disrepair should be prioritized in local governments’ building renovation projects, Su said.
He also tasked the ministry with amending the Condominium Administration Act (公寓大廈管理條例) to make it mandatory for all buildings to establish a management committee.
However, the act does not apply to the 18,000 mixed-use buildings in the nation’s six special municipalities that were built before it was promulgated in 1995, it said.
Separately, the Kaohsiung City Government said it would cover the medical expenses of people injured in the fire and help arrange accommodation for the next six months for residents who have been displaced.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’: The ‘Global Times’ accused the DPP of offering politicians in Somaliland bribes and promoting Taiwanese independence by funding US think tanks The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced China’s Global Times for disseminating disinformation about Taiwan, after the Chinese state-run newspaper claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been bribing Somaliland politicians. Taiwan in August last year inaugurated the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, which is the nation’s only representative office whose title uses just the name “Taiwan.” The East African country also established a representative office in Taipei, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The Chinese-language Global Times on Monday accused the DPP of offering Somaliland politicians and their families considerable bribes, citing anonymous sources. The International Cooperation
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
Ambassador Theaters on Tuesday announced that its Breeze Center cinemas in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) would close late this month after screening thousands of major Hollywood movies and local favorites over two decades. Ambassador Theaters, one of the largest cinema chain operators in Taiwan, said that Oct. 25 would be the last day the Breeze Center cinemas screen movies, adding that its lease expires on that day. “We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the company said. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.” The cinemas started operating in 2001, upon
BUMPING AROUND: A total of 143 people sustained fall injuries at MRT stations or inside trains over eight months, with a majority caused by ‘distracted walking’ Taipei Rapid Transit Corp yesterday urged people to avoid looking at their phones when walking, saying 73 cases of “distracted walking injuries” had occurred in the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system from January to August. As the local COVID-19 situation has been brought under control, passenger traffic has been increasing, reaching about 1.5 million rides per day last month, the company said. However, many passengers have been looking at their phones as they walk through MRT stations, which can lead to collisions with other passengers or injury from falling down stairs. A total of 143 people sustained fall injuries at MRT stations