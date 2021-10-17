Science park expansion to bolster economy: premier

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





More than 600 hectares have been allocated to creating science parks over the past two years, which with water, power and talent would drive local economies and bolster the nation, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Thursday.

Su was quoted by Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) as making the remarks after the Ministry of Science and Technology reported on the nation’s development of science parks at a weekly Cabinet meeting.

Recent US-China trade conflicts have allowed the government to lure Taiwanese investors and money back from China through the “five plus two” innovative industries plan, Su said.

The Tainan Science Park is shown in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government

The policy refers to seven development projects proposed by the government to transform the nation’s economic and industrial structure, including a plan to create an “Asian Silicon Valley,” and development in biotechnology, “green” energy, smart machinery, national defense, innovative agriculture and the circular economy.

Taiwan’s COVID-19 pandemic prevention efforts have allowed the nation to maintain normal production levels and satisfy global supply chain needs, Su said, adding that the pandemic has also spurred science parks to lean into digital technology.

Science parks’ total profits exceeded NT$3 trillion (US$107.04 billion) last year, while the revenue during the first half of this year has grown by 25 percent, compared with a year earlier, Su said.

Referring to planned science parks in Chiayi and Pingtung counties announced in December last year and January, Su said those facilities combined with the Hsinchu Science Park, Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou Science Park, the Southern Taiwan Science Park, the Chiayi Science Park and the Pingtung Science Park would form a “tech corridor” on the nation’s west coast.

Su instructed the ministry to observe deadlines for the establishment of the new science parks so that companies can move in on time.

He also called on agencies to work together to expedite the development of science parks and improving the ties of science parks with local communities, adding that facilities for everyday life should be planned and built so that park employees would have everything they need.

Science parks are at the center of the nation’s industrial and innovative research and development, and are one of the six core strategic industries, he said, adding that the government’s foresight in providing companies with the necessities to grow Taiwan’s technology sector would drive local economies and in turn Taiwan.