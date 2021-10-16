Medicinal nanoparticles developed

By Rachel Lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Collaboration between researchers at National Yang Ming University and National Chiao Tung University has led to the development of photothermally responsive, anti-oxidative nanoparticles made from silk and dopamine, National Yang Ming University said yesterday.

The researchers’ development would meet precision medicine needs, it added.

The project marks the first time a photothermally responsive film with medical properties that can be triggered and controlled by exposure to infrared light has been developed in Taiwan, it said.

National Yang Ming University Department of Biomedical Engineering professor Chung Tze-wen, center, and his team of researchers pose for a picture at the department in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of National Yang Ming University

The Miaoli District Agricultural Research and Extension Station helped obtain silkworm cocoons, from which the researchers extracted fibroin that was then concentrated with dopamine in nanoparticles, project leader Chung Tze-wen (鍾次文) said.

Medicine-enriched nanoparticles can be better absorbed and metabolized than other particles with medical properties, Chung said.

A challenge was to create nanoparticles that are biocompatibile and release drug effects over time, he added.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that can cover other materials, while silk is a protein fiber that is biocompatibile with dopamine and the human body, Chung said.

The film, made by combining fibroin with heparin, has been lab-tested on mice, he said.

The film reduced the risk of a thrombus forming in wounds on mice, and it is expected that it would also expedite the healing process in humans, he said.

Silk has been used by surgeons to patch a patient’s cardiac muscles, he said, adding that introducing the fiber to other medical applications shows its adaptability.