KMT attempts to block premier

HULLABALOO: The session opened with a moment of silence for people killed in a Kaohsiung fire, but chaos reigned as Su Tseng-chang attempted to give a speech

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday proposed a motion to have Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) listed as persona non grata and not be allowed to attend future legislative sessions, but it was struck down by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers.

“To preserve our legislature’s dignity and safeguard this nation’s constitutional framework ... we request that the legislature condemn Su for showing disrespect to legislators, to list him as persona non grata,” the motion read.

It was referring to an argument Su had with KMT Legislator Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) during a legislative session on Tuesday after Cheng demanded to know whether the government had plans to develop nuclear submarines.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators protest in the legislature in Taipei yesterday as part of an attempt to prevent Premier Su Tseng-chang from taking the podium. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

Su did not give a direct response.

“I’m afraid you will be the first and [President] Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will be the second to surrender to China in the event of a war,” Cheng said.

“We will not be as shameless as you people,” Su replied.

Su’s remarks prompted anger from Cheng, while the KMT caucus demanded that Su apologize for the word “shameless.”

DPP lawmakers used their legislative majority to defeat the motion in a vote.

The KMT caucus then proposed another motion.

“Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) must preside over legislative sessions with impartiality when dealing with Cabinet officials’ misconduct,” it said.

It was also rejected.

Earlier, the legislative session opened with a moment’s silence for the victims of a fire at a building in Kaohsiung on Thursday.

The KMT caucus then proposed a recess as its lawmakers shouted: “Recess right now. Save Kaohsiung.”

KMT lawmakers said that they wanted Su to head the relief efforts in Kaohsiung and “we do not need to tie up Su in the legislature.”

Su was due to present a policy report, but KMT lawmakers obstructed him and used delaying tactics to prevent the premier from delivering his report.

The DPP caucus proposed a motion to expedite the day’s session by not allowing legislators to question issues related to legislative procedures, the agenda and questions about the legislature’s authorized powers.

When the motion was passed, KMT lawmakers vociferously protested, banging their fists and metal containers on their desks.

A group of KMT legislators rushed to surround You, with DPP lawmakers countering the move to protect You and prevent any physical altercation.

With the legislative chamber degenerating into disarray and the floor occupied by KMT lawmakers holding placards, You called a break until next week.

The KMT was trying to force a recess so the scheduled agenda for next week could not proceed, including deliberations on the government’s budget for next year, “so that is why our party had to oppose the KMT’s motions,” DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said.