Ambassador Theaters on Tuesday announced that its Breeze Center cinemas in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) would close late this month after screening thousands of major Hollywood movies and local favorites over two decades.
Ambassador Theaters, one of the largest cinema chain operators in Taiwan, said that Oct. 25 would be the last day the Breeze Center cinemas screen movies, adding that its lease expires on that day.
“We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the company said. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.”
Photo: CNA
The cinemas started operating in 2001, upon the opening of the popular shopping mall on Fuxing S Road.
The closure follows the closing of the Ambassador cinema at GlobalMall in New Taipei City’s Zhonghe District (中和) late last year.
Breeze Center said seven to eight potential tenants, including theater operators and international luxury brands, have expressed interest in leasing the space.
It is carefully evaluating the introduction of new brands to broaden its services, the mall operator said.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Theaters said that another outlet in Taichung’s South District (南區), which opened in August last year, would close temporarily from Oct. 25, citing COVID-19 weighing on visitor numbers.
The cinema chain said it would resume operations at the venue when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
The rights of people with membership cards issued at the two to-be-closed venues would protected and holders of discount tickets could use them at any other of its outlets, Ambassador Theaters said.
Ambassador Theaters operates two other venues in Taipei, three in New Taipei City, two in Kaohsiung, and one each in Taoyuan, Tainan, Pingtung County and Kinmen County.
