National Day: Sun Yat-sen’s ROC founding deserves respect, Chu says

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The two sides of the Taiwan Strait in their interactions should respect Sun Yat-sen’s (孫逸仙) founding of the Republic of China (ROC) 110 [sic] years ago, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said yesterday.

Chu made the remarks at a flag-raising ceremony at the KMT headquarters in Taipei to mark Double Ten National Day.

Over the past 110 years, the ROC has remained unshakable in the midst of turmoil, said Chu, who assumed the role of KMT chairman on Tuesday last week.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu, second right, former president Ma Ying-jeou, second left, and other KMT members wave national flags during the KMT’s Double Ten National Day flag-raising ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

“From establishing the Republic of China to defending Taiwan and building Taiwan, the KMT has always stood at the forefront of the people and worked hard for this land,” he said. “We are the political party that loves the Republic of China and Taiwan the most.”

“We will always be believers” of Sun, he said, adding that whether in Taiwan, at home or abroad, all Sun’s believers “must defend the Republic of China, safeguard our freedom and democracy, and firmly guard the peace and prosperity that all our people expect.”

“Both sides of the Strait should uphold this spirit,” he said, adding that the basis of cross-strait relations was seeking common ground while retaining differences of opinion.

It is essential to respect that Sun founded the ROC 110 years ago, he said.

While the ROC was founded on Jan. 1, 1912, it was preceded by the Wuchang Uprising of Oct. 10, 1911.

A responsible ruling party should respect public opinion and defend the ROC, he said.

“Do not distort the history of the Republic of China,” or undermine the efforts past presidents and KMT members, he said.

The ROC is the name of the nation in the Constitution, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) said at the event.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office five years ago, the “lead role” — the ROC — seems to have taken a “supporting role” in Double Ten National Day celebrations, he said.

Tsai should apologize for the “disappearance” of the Republic of China, he added.

Ma said that the Chinese Communist Party’s separate references to the “1992 consensus” and its “one China principle” over the past six months is an “important message,” as it implies the two statements are not the same.

This indicates that there is space for each side to seek common ground while maintaining differences of opinion, Ma said.

“I have repeatedly said that the ‘1992 consensus’ and ‘one China interpretations are crucial in maintaining cross-strait peace and prosperity,” Ma said.

The “1992 consensus” — a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party.

Additional reporting by CNA