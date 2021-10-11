The two sides of the Taiwan Strait in their interactions should respect Sun Yat-sen’s (孫逸仙) founding of the Republic of China (ROC) 110 [sic] years ago, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said yesterday.
Chu made the remarks at a flag-raising ceremony at the KMT headquarters in Taipei to mark Double Ten National Day.
Over the past 110 years, the ROC has remained unshakable in the midst of turmoil, said Chu, who assumed the role of KMT chairman on Tuesday last week.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
“From establishing the Republic of China to defending Taiwan and building Taiwan, the KMT has always stood at the forefront of the people and worked hard for this land,” he said. “We are the political party that loves the Republic of China and Taiwan the most.”
“We will always be believers” of Sun, he said, adding that whether in Taiwan, at home or abroad, all Sun’s believers “must defend the Republic of China, safeguard our freedom and democracy, and firmly guard the peace and prosperity that all our people expect.”
“Both sides of the Strait should uphold this spirit,” he said, adding that the basis of cross-strait relations was seeking common ground while retaining differences of opinion.
It is essential to respect that Sun founded the ROC 110 years ago, he said.
While the ROC was founded on Jan. 1, 1912, it was preceded by the Wuchang Uprising of Oct. 10, 1911.
A responsible ruling party should respect public opinion and defend the ROC, he said.
“Do not distort the history of the Republic of China,” or undermine the efforts past presidents and KMT members, he said.
The ROC is the name of the nation in the Constitution, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) said at the event.
Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office five years ago, the “lead role” — the ROC — seems to have taken a “supporting role” in Double Ten National Day celebrations, he said.
Tsai should apologize for the “disappearance” of the Republic of China, he added.
Ma said that the Chinese Communist Party’s separate references to the “1992 consensus” and its “one China principle” over the past six months is an “important message,” as it implies the two statements are not the same.
This indicates that there is space for each side to seek common ground while maintaining differences of opinion, Ma said.
“I have repeatedly said that the ‘1992 consensus’ and ‘one China interpretations are crucial in maintaining cross-strait peace and prosperity,” Ma said.
The “1992 consensus” — a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
FIRST STRIKE: Clinging to the principle of avoiding firing the first shot has rendered the military ineffective and cowardly in the face of Chinese aggression, Holmes Liao said The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday. A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed. Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of caving in to the US’ demand that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hand over confidential information. The US Department of Commerce on Sept. 23 asked US and foreign semiconductor companies, including TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, to provide information on chip inventory and sales within the next 45 days, media reports said. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to force companies to provide the information, the reports said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited by Reuters as saying that