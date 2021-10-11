National Day: Constitutional reform planned

LASTING FOUNDATION: In her National Day address, the president called on members of all parties to work together toward amendments that reflect the will of the people

By Hsieh Chun-ling, Lin Liang-sheng and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer and CNA





Constitutional reform is an issue the nation must face directly, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in her Double Ten National Day address yesterday.

She added that the Legislative Yuan has established a Constitutional Amendment Committee.

“Knowing that there is a high threshold for passing a constitutional amendment, I want to make an appeal across party lines, given that the issue of constitutional reform is a matter of national governance,” she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Vice President William Lai, right, attend National Day celebrations at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: AFP

“I call on everyone, regardless of party affiliation, to set aside your predispositions and engage in a serious review of constitutional issues so that we can find common ground,” Tsai said.

In the years ahead, the government, in addition to boldly carrying reforms, wants to establish a solid and lasting foundation for the nation’s development, she added.

“We must respond to national development needs by making necessary adjustments to bureaucracy, local institutions, national land use, regional development, and other important governance issues so that we can optimize government efficiency and most faithfully reflect the will of the people,” Tsai said.

When reached for comment, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said the DPP’s three constitutional amendment subcommittees have completed their deliberations and are to meet at the end of this month to draft the party’s proposed amendments.

The legislature has received 57 constitutional amendment proposals, he said, adding that five of the committee conveners are to hold a public hearing to gather input before the party submits its own proposals.

Constitutional amendment proposals must go through a nine-month process, including a six-month waiting period after they are announced, followed by a three-month period before referendums can be held, Ker said.

“We will aim for voting on the proposals during the nine-in-one elections next year. If we pass legislature approval in March at the latest and announce the proposals then, we can make it in time,” he said.

Some proposals would be difficult to pass given a lack of consensus, Ker said.

“For example, there is a proposal to lower the voting age to 18. It will need more than 9 million votes in favor to pass a referendum,” he said.

“For this to pass, it will need a high degree of consensus across party lines,” he added.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) said Tsai and the DPP had not been transparent enough about which constitutional amendments they hope to pass.

“As the ruling party, the DPP must be specific about what it wants to amend in the constitution. It cannot just tell the opposition party to come and discuss the issue,” he said.

Fai said there was a lack of mutual trust and consensus between the KMT and the DPP that made discussion impossible.

“We hope they can approach us politely so we can hold a discussion. Or do they simply want the opposition party to cede to them?” he said.