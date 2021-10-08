Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott yesterday called on other democracies to stand with Taiwan in its bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Taiwan is a model for the wider world, as it has transformed from a poor nation with autocratic leadership into a vibrant, pluralist democracy, Abbott said during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office in Taipei.
Abbott praised Taiwan’s success at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, despite its absence from global bodies such as the WHO, due to Chinese obstruction.
Photo: Reuters
“It is in large measure to try to help to end this isolation from which Taiwan has been suffering for so many decades that I am here in this country, and I do hope that this will be the first of many visits,” he said.
“You have demonstrated to all the countries of the Indo-Pacific region that it is possible to be both rich and free, to have both liberty and democracy,” said the former Australian leader, who arrived in Taiwan earlier this week to attend a regional forum.
Unfortunately, not everyone is pleased with Taiwan’s progress, and it is challenged on an almost daily basis by its large neighbor, he said.
“It’s more important than ever, under such circumstances, your fellow democracies stand shoulder to shoulder with you,” said Abbott, who served as Australia’s prime minister from 2013 to 2015.
Countries like Australia can best help by building a deeper relationship with Taiwan across the board, particularly in the area of trade, Abbott said.
“I can’t think of a stronger signal of democracies standing shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan than Taiwan’s accession to the CPTPP,” Abbott said.
He expressed the hope that the members of the regional trade bloc would welcome Taiwan’s CPTPP application, which was formally submitted on Sept. 22.
Thanking Abbott for his vocal support of Taiwan’s CPTPP bid, Tsai said Taiwan is pursuing deeper cooperation with other democracies.
“Taiwan is willing to contribute to upholding regional peace and stability,” Tsai said. “We seek to deepen collaboration with other freedom-loving democracies in such areas as vaccines, emerging technologies, climate change and supply chains.”
On Sept. 30, Abbott said during an Australian parliamentary committee hearing that he was “strongly in favor” of Taiwan’s inclusion in the CPTPP, a trade bloc that comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Abbott is in Taiwan to deliver a keynote address at the annual Yushan Forum, which is to be held today.
Now in its fifth year, the Taiwan-initiated regional forum seeks to strengthen the nation’s relationship with ASEAN, India, Australia and New Zealand.
Last year, former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke at the forum.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Abbott is in Taiwan as a private citizen.
“I didn’t have any conversation with him before that. Tony has served as my envoy to India. We went to India. We spoke, but Tony is there as a private citizen. So what he’s said and what messages he passed, he passed on in that capacity,” he said.
Additional reporting by Reuters
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth