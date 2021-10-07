The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of caving in to the US’ demand that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hand over confidential information.
The US Department of Commerce on Sept. 23 asked US and foreign semiconductor companies, including TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, to provide information on chip inventory and sales within the next 45 days, media reports said.
US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to force companies to provide the information, the reports said.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited by Reuters as saying that the request for information on the chip crisis would strengthen supply chain transparency and that “other tools” would be brought to bear on companies that did not comply.
The Tsai administration and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) are willing to sacrifice TSMC’s interests to comply with the US’ wishes, the KMT caucus told a news conference in Taipei.
Urging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Affairs to lodge a protest with Washington, the caucus said it is prepared to bring its case to the Legislative Yuan.
The government should get tough with the US, as Washington’s actions contravene Article 2 of the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法), KMT Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) said.
“The government has to protect the Republic of China’s economic interests and those of TSMC’s 950,000 shareholders,” Tseng said.
Tsai should consider demanding that Intel also provide confidential information about its inventory if the US insists on demanding the same from TSMC, he said.
The US has repeatedly used the Sherman Antitrust Act and other legal mechanisms to force foreign industries to surrender trade secrets or technologies since the 1980s, KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) said.
The use of such methods led to the downfall of Japanese companies Toshiba and Hitachi, he added.
Should TSMC give up confidential information about its manufacturing process, orders and inventory, it could lose its competitive edge, and its ability to act as the “sacred mountain guarding the nation,” he said.
Tsai is lying to the country about how Washington’s request would not hurt the chipmaker, Fai said, adding that the government would surely have rejected the request had it come from Beijing.
Tsai should not have prostrated the nation before the US or be indifferent to its unreasonable demands, he added.
“This shows that Tsai, Wang and the Democratic Progressive Party are cowards,” Fai said.
KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that South Korea has reacted promptly by creating a committee with its semiconductor sector to put up a coordinated response to the US’ demands.
Taipei should follow Seoul’s example and not leave TSMC to fight Washington alone, Lin said.
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth