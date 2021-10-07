GCTF virtual forum focuses on fight against cybercrime

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Taiwan, the US and Japan yesterday cohosted a virtual Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) forum focused on combating cybercrime.

Since the GCTF platform was launched in 2015, this event is the first to focus on how international law enforcement agencies can cooperate to combat cybercrime, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said in a news release.

It also for the first time engaged the National Police Agency and was held alongside this year’s International Forum on Police Cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a separate news release.

Clockwise from top left, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng, National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi and American Institute in Taiwan Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth take part in a virtual forum of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework yesterday. Photo copied by Chiu Chun-fu, Taipei Times

The forum was attended by about 320 police, judicial and law enforcement personnel from 32 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America and the Caribbean, with experts from the FBI and Japan serving as speakers, it said.

With transnational cybercrime becoming increasingly rampant, the government has spared no effort in fostering cybersecurity talent and promoting international cooperation in the area, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) said in a pre-recorded speech.

Taiwan also hopes to join Interpol to enhance cooperation with international law enforcement agencies and fulfill its responsibility to ensuring global public safety, he said.

“Cybersecurity is a shared challenge that requires a whole of society approach. We must work with our partners like Taiwan and Japan to take a proactive and comprehensive approach to reduce and protect against cybercrime,” AIT Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth said in his speech.

“Cybersecurity is national security and the [US President Joe] Biden Administration is taking key measures to prioritize and elevate cybersecurity by strengthening technology supply chains, hardening critical infrastructure, and expanding international cooperation to hold accountable nations who harbor ransomware criminals,” he added.

“Although Taiwan is prevented from participating meaningfully in Interpol and many other international organizations, today’s event will highlight the many ways that Taiwan is sharing its expertise with the international community, as well as how the global cybercommunity shares lessons with Taiwan in order to tackle the shared challenge of cybercrime,” he said.

Cybercrimes are pertinent to national security and risk management, so it is vital for every country to enhance its response capabilities to cybercrimes, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi said.

The association will continue to support the development of the GCTF, an important platform for sharing knowledge and experiences, he said.