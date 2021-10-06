Chiang hands over reins to Chu

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday handed over the party’s reins to new KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), who said the KMT would be a “united,” “connected” and “combative” party under his leadership.

Chiang, who took over as KMT chairman on March 9 last year, lost the position to Chu in a four-way race on Sept. 25 that also included Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) as candidates.

A handover ceremony was held at KMT headquarters in Taipei yesterday morning, with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and former KMT chairs Wu Poh-hsiung (吳伯雄) and Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) among the guests in attendance.

Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman Johnny Chiang leaves KMT headquarters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

Chu, who served as KMT chairman from January 2015 to January 2016, said the end of the party’s chairperson election marked “the beginning of unity and the beginning of the fight.”

He described himself as “head coach” of the party, and vowed to unite all KMT members and politicians.

“The premier established the Chinese Nationalist Party and led us in establishing the Republic of China,” Chu said, referring to Sun Yat-sen (孫中山).

“Every member of the KMT must always remember that we are all followers of the premier,” Chu said. “Our central idea is to defend the Republic of China. Our central idea is the premier’s lifelong effort to strive and work hard for our democracy and freedom.”

He emphasized a need to reconnect with KMT members with whom the party had lost contact and who he said might be disappointed or dissatisfied with the party.

This would be the first step in the KMT’s efforts toward unity, he added.

On cross-strait relations, Chu said that the KMT would restart a platform for cross-strait exchanges in accordance with the party’s charter and policy platform.

Allowing the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to create a more peaceful environment would be most beneficial to Taiwanese, he said.

The KMT must also connect with the international community, he said, listing as examples the US, Japan, the EU, Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries.

In a diverse society, the KMT must expand its reach, he said, adding that he hopes young people will join and change the KMT.

Chu said “we want everyone to work together” on an upcoming recall vote against Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), two KMT-sponsored referendums to be held on Dec. 18, next year’s local elections, and the presidential and legislative elections in 2024.