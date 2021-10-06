The long-term movements of a Formosan black bear were revealed for the first time on Monday, marking what officials said was an “important milestone” in the conservation of the threatened species.
The results of the rehabilitation and tracking effort were detailed at a Forestry Bureau event in Taitung County, which also premiered a short film, titled Mulas, Kulumaha (返抵山林), to document the story.
In July 2019, a Formosan black bear cub was discovered by residents of Taitung County’s Guangyuan Village (廣原).
Photo courtesy of the Forestry Bureau
In honor of the village leader’s name and the cub’s perseverance, the locals named the cub “Mulas” after the Bunun word for “wild strawberry.”
Only a few months old when found, Mulas was given to the Taitung Forest District Office, which raised the cub for 10 months.
Before releasing her back into the wild in May last year, Mulas was fitted with a GPS tracking collar capable of remote release.
The 405 days of data collected before the collar was removed in June are the first time a Formosan black bear’s activity in the wild has been tracked over an extended period, bureau Director-General Lin Hwa-ching (林華慶) said.
Mulas covered more than 314km, climbing daily the equivalent of 100 flights of stairs in a vertical range of more than 120km, said Formosan Wild Sound Conservation Science Center founder Chiang Po-jen (姜博仁), who followed the signals.
As Mulas was at first unfamiliar with her surroundings, early data do not show a direction or pattern to her movements, Chiang said.
By wintertime, she settled on a warm south-facing cliff with easy access to water, he said.
The data showed that Mulas, like all black bears, grew more active in the fall to prepare for winter, he said.
By late June, after she had settled into a pattern, her collar was released and a team was sent to retrieve it, about 3km from where she had been released more than a year earlier, Chiang said.
A short video of the collar retrieval and a longer documentary about Mulas were also screened at the event, “hopefully contributing to the understanding of Formosan black bear conservation work,” office Director Wu Chang-yu (吳昌祐) said.
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth
DEMONSTRATING ABILITIES: The country is sending aircraft into Taiwan’s defense zone before and after sunset in a display of its joint military abilities, an expert said China’s deployment of a record number of military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on two consecutive days was a display of its joint combat capabilities, defense experts said yesterday. A total of 38 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including 24 J-16 fighter jets, entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Friday, the day China marked its National Day. This set a record for the largest intrusion since September last year, when Taiwan began reporting such actions. On Saturday, the PLA sent a fleet of 39 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, breaking the previous day’s record. The Ministry of National Defense said that 14