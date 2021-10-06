The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) yesterday said it would present a Taiwan pavilion on the online platform of the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) — a leading event in the international film and television industry to be held from Monday to Thursday next week.
The pavilion is being organized with support from the Ministry of Culture’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, the agency said in a statement, adding that it would promote 55 films and 98 television shows from Taiwan to the rest of the world.
Sixty-three local exhibitors are to participate, it added.
Photo: Hu Shuan-hsiang, Taipei Times
The agency said that it would once again participate in ACFM’s Entertainment Intellectual Property (E-IP) Market.
The E-IP Market is a zone for trading original content adaptable across media, ACFM’s Web site says.
The agency said it would offer 10 original works — a selection of novels, comics and games, both classics and new releases — to be adapted by international buyers.
The original works are Chopsticks (筷：怪談競演奇物語), Virtual Street (虛擬街頭漂流記), Notes of a Crocodile (鱷魚手記), Her Sword (劍魂如初), Funeral Director (送葬協奏曲), Agnosticism Detective (不可知論偵探), Rail of Mobius (湛藍牢籠), Dusk Diver (酉閃町), The Monster of Memory: Destiny (記憶的怪物 — 命運的抉擇) and Like an Angel (像天使一樣).
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are turning to over-the-top streaming services, TAICCA chief executive officer Izero Lee (李明哲) said.
“With the global film and television industry facing increasing demand in the digital market, industry players are looking to develop more distinctive themes and are placing more importance on the translation of original content,” he said.
“TAICCA has been setting the stage by facilitating and recommending translation services, and the creation of thematically diverse works to accentuate Taiwan’s advantages of creative freedom and cultural diversity, in the hope of attracting the attention of international buyers,” Lee said.
In related news, the Taiwan Creative Content Fest — an international market and exhibition launched by TAICCA last year — is to return for a second edition from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14.
Themed “Welcome to the Metaverse,” the event is to celebrate Taiwanese content driven by technology and creativity, the agency said.
