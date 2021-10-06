Nearly 99 percent of aircrew members working on long-haul international flights at Taiwan’s two largest airlines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday.
Of the 10,222 pilots and flight attendants at China Airlines Ltd and EVA Airways, 9,131 work on long-haul international flights, with 9,015 of them having received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, CAA data showed.
The remaining 116 pilots and flight attendants have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for various reasons, from personal health issues to insistence on a specific vaccine brand or a mix of brands, Flight Standards Division Director Wu Chia-jen (吳家珍) said.
Photo: Wu Cheng-ting, Taipei Times
Twenty-two of them have yet to receive their first vaccine dose, he said, adding that they would be required to follow disease prevention regulations stipulated by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
The agency helped the two airlines get their cabin crew members vaccinated as Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) instructed last week, Wu added.
Except for those declining to be inoculated, China Airlines completed aircrew vaccinations on Thursday last week, while EVA Air is expected to finish by Friday.
Long-haul crew members who are fully vaccinated and test positive for antibodies must quarantine for five days and follow stricter health management guidelines for another nine days upon completing their flight duties, the center said.
Those who have yet to be vaccinated or have only received one dose must quarantine for seven days and follow stricter health-management guidelines for seven days, it added.
Crew members returning from the UK, India, Indonesia, Israel, Myanmar and other nations with a high risk for contracting COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days, the center said.
“We are aware of discussion about whether pilots and flight attendants should get a booster shot, given the health risks involved in their line of work — we would defer the issue to the CECC and follow its instructions,” Wu said.
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth
DEMONSTRATING ABILITIES: The country is sending aircraft into Taiwan’s defense zone before and after sunset in a display of its joint military abilities, an expert said China’s deployment of a record number of military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on two consecutive days was a display of its joint combat capabilities, defense experts said yesterday. A total of 38 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including 24 J-16 fighter jets, entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Friday, the day China marked its National Day. This set a record for the largest intrusion since September last year, when Taiwan began reporting such actions. On Saturday, the PLA sent a fleet of 39 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, breaking the previous day’s record. The Ministry of National Defense said that 14