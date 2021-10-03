Caterpillar hairs blown by a northeast monsoon are causing skin rashes in Penghu County, doctors said on Thursday.
Lee Chih-hung (李志宏) of Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital said that when doctors met to discuss an outbreak of rashes on Tuesday, 15 out of 21 patients had skin lesions, with the earliest case occurring on Friday last week.
The patients do not have the kind of small prickly rashes commonly associated with insect bites, or patches of rashes that develop from allergies, Lee said.
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
After Penghu County Department of Health Director Hsiao Ching-jung (蕭靜蓉) said there had been an increase in Taiwan yellow tussock moth larvae, doctors determined that the conditions were caused by caterpillar hairs carried by the wind.
While caterpillar hair was not found on the patients, it could have already been blown away after causing a reaction, Lee said, adding that large quantities of caterpillar hair throughout Penghu County could cause rashes.
Chang Chung-hsing (張中興), a physician at Tri-Service General Hospital’s Penghu branch, concurred, adding that the rashes occurred mostly in areas not covered by clothing.
People with the rashes can run a small, gentle stream of water over the affected area to alleviate discomfort, or place a cold compress over it, he said.
Ointment could help the area heal faster, he said, adding that for patients with a rash over a large area of skin, doctors should consider prescribing antihistamines.
The department said it asked city and township branches to monitor the situation, and issued warnings to communities and schools that people should wear long-sleeve clothing to cover as much skin as possible.
Additional reporting by Wang Chin-yi and Chiu Chih-jou
IMPROVING COOPERATION: No matter the outcome of the German election, lawmakers would be interested in forming a delegation to visit Taiwan, Jorg Polster said Germany welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a new fab in Saxony, German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said yesterday at a news briefing on the country’s election. It is the first time the German Institute Taipei has held a briefing on Germany’s parliamentary election, which is “very important,” said Polster, who spoke in German with a Chinese interpreter. Over the past few months, Germany’s electorate seemed to have undergone some changes regarding their choices, with the margins between the Social Democratic Party and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its smaller sister party the Christian Social
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
An exhibition on Tibet opened at a bookstore in central Taipei yesterday, highlighting human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party in the region. The exhibition at To-uat Books in Zhongzheng District (中正) features charcoal sketches by Tung Ching-jung (董靜蓉), depicting Tibetan leaders and human rights advocates, including the Dalai Lama; Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a Tibetan monk who died in a Chinese jail; and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who has for years been outspoken about his support for Tibet. Tung, who is a member of the Students for a Free Tibet-Taiwan, said that China systematically oppresses Tibetans and denies them access
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted