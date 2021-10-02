Judicial mental wards coming

NO LOCATIONS DISCLOSED: A minister said that the government has been working for the past few years on facilities to treat convicts who have psychological disorders

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s first ward for convicts deemed to have a mental illness is to be established this year, Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-yi (林萬億) said yesterday.

“The facilities are to accommodate convicted offenders who have a psychological disorder or mental illnesses, and are ordered by a court to undergo custodial treatment,” Lin told lawmakers at the legislature in Taipei.

“These facilities are being set up, because such offenders cannot easily receive appropriate treatment in a regular prison, meaning that their chances of rehabilitation are affected,” he said.

Government agencies — mainly of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Welfare — for the past few years have been planning policies and approving construction at the facilities, with the first one to be completed and start operating this year, he said.

However, he said he was not at liberty to disclose the location at this time.

“More will be completed next year, with six planned in cities across Taiwan,” Lin said.

Judicial officials said that the facilities would be linked to major hospitals, as they would need resources such as medical personnel and mental health programs.

The government would provide participating hospitals with subsidies and additional funding, the officials said.

The courts and law-enforcement agencies would oversee custodial measures, as most of the people who would be remanded to the facilities would have records of violence, even murder, the officials said.

Legislators asked Lin how the facilities would help in light of an alleged attack in Pingtung County on Sunday, when a man surnamed Yang (楊) — who has a criminal record of violence and has been treated for psychological disorders — allegedly assaulted a female clerk surnamed Pan (潘) at a convenience store.

In reaction to the incident, New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) on Thursday said that the Mental Health Act (精神衛生法) should be amended to better protect the public from people with psychological disorders and records of violent behavior.

The Central News Agency quoted Lin as saying that his announcement regarding the mental health facilities had nothing to do with the Pingtung case, although Yang has been ordered into compulsory treatment at a hospital in accordance with the act.

The act stipulates that people cannot ordinarily be mandated to undergo treatment at a medical facility for more than 60 days, Lin said.

“If treatment needs to continue for more than two months, two psychiatrists must evaluate the person and determine that continued hospitalization is required,” he said.

“Moreover, the patient’s family, the local community and hospitals must work together to monitor, medicate and counsel the patient to help stabilize their condition,” he said.