The Coalition for Human Rights for Migrant Fishers yesterday called for government action to address poor working conditions at a protest marking the one-year anniversary of Taiwanese seafood being put on a US list of goods produced by child or forced labor.
The coalition, which includes Greenpeace Taipei and the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, staged the protest in front of the Executive Yuan building in Taipei.
The government has not made any effort to have Taiwan removed from the list or taken any action against operators accused of withholding pay from fishers, Greenpeace Taipei maritime task force director Lee Yu-tung (李于彤) said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Alleged forced labor occurred on at least five fishing boats with links to Taiwan this year, all of which involved withholding or deduction of pay and poor working conditions, he said, citing an investigative report by Greenpeace Southeast Asia.
That Taiwan has been on the list for a year is a blow to the human rights image that the government hopes to project on the international stage and could hurt prospects for the nation’s seafood exports to the US, Lee said.
The coalition urges the government to propose a timetable for reform and assign the responsibility of handling wage disputes at sea to the Ministry of Labor, he said.
An estimated 10,000 US consumers have signed a petition demanding that Taiwan reform its fishing industry, the coalition said, adding that about 70 former Indonesian fishers also signed the petition.
The coalition held a screening of video recordings of testimonies of mistreatment by Indonesian migrant workers inside a mock-up of a fishing boat cabin.
The Fisheries Agency yesterday said that reforms are under way and they would be announced after an evaluation by the Executive Yuan later this year.
The agency said officials are planning to launch a fishery industry and human rights initiative by working closely with the ministries of labor and foreign affairs.
A plan is to be published as part of the normal approval cycle of the Executive Yuan at the end of the year, it said.
The initiative is to enforce compliance with labor standards on fishing boats, including fair pay; working and living conditions for the crew; compensation for accidents; and measures to guard against debt slavery.
Stipulations for revoking fishing licenses are to be included as part of the initiative, it said.
Increased inspections, third-party certification for boats operating in foreign waters, port state controls, information transparency and promotion for entrepreneurial social responsibility are among the measures being drafted, it added.
Additional reporting by CNA
