US backs global role for Taiwan: diplomat

SHARING: The AIT’s deputy director lauded Taiwan’s commitment to using its tech skills for the common good and reiterated US support for expanding Taiwan’s global position

Reuters, TAIPEI





The US remains committed to expanding Taiwan’s space for international participation, a senior US diplomat said at an event with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) that was also attended by the US deputy ambassador to the UN.

Speaking at a virtual panel on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals on Wednesday, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth said that tech heavyweight Taiwan was committed to using its technological prowess “for the common good.”

Cornforth said Taiwan was prevented from meaningful participation in global organizations, including the World Health Assembly, but said the event would highlight how Taiwan is using its technological prowess to help the international community solve shared challenges.

Clockwise top left to bottom left, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, American Institute in Taiwan Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Representative Hiroyasu Izumi, US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Jeffrey Prescott and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Director-General James Lee appear at a virtual panel on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals on Wednesday. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

“The United States remains committed to expanding Taiwan’s international space,” he added, in comments released by the AIT.

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Jeffrey Prescott gave the closing remarks, the AIT said, without giving details.

Washington has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is its strongest international backer and routinely denounces Chinese pressure against the nation.

Wu told the same event that Taiwan was an “indispensable” member of the global community.

“It is now the time for the United Nations to take action to resolve Taiwan’s improper exclusion from the United Nations system,” his ministry quoted him as saying.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Republic of China being replaced at the UN by the People’s Republic of China, which continues to claim the right to represent Taiwan globally.

The democratically elected government of Taiwan says only its people have the right to speak for it on the world stage.