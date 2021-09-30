Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) on Monday pledged to continue communicating with Yilan County residents about a planned high-speed rail extension after being accused of dividing people there.
On Saturday, Wang presided over a town hall meeting to explain to local residents the pros and cons of four potential sites for the Yilan terminal: the Sicheng (四城), Yilan, Luodong (羅東) or Yilan County Government railway stations.
Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao (林姿妙) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀), who represents Yilan, accused the ministry of disrespecting them by not giving them presentation materials ahead of the meeting, although Lin was listed as a cohost.
Photo: CNA
“Participants at the meeting thought that the transportation ministry’s presentation was tearing Yilan apart by pitting local residents against one another,” Chen said at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee meeting on Monday.
“Should the ministry continue to handle this matter without transparency, it could evolve into a political storm, which would distort the government’s good intentions for the project,” he added.
Chen cited the conclusion of the ministry’s feasibility report on the high-speed rail extension to Yilan, which showed that the costs and benefits of building the line to any of the four locations would not vary greatly.
However, the report also said that the benefits would be relatively greater if the terminal was built in Yilan Railway Station, as more people can access the high-speed extension line from there.
That would make it easier for Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to arrange its services for passengers transferring from the high-speed rail system, Wang said.
The report further recommended Yilan as the ideal location, as it is downtown, close to commercial districts and many public facilities, Chen said.
Local media reports said that the ministry prefers building the terminal in Sicheng, as it would involve fewer home relocations.
Wang said on the sidelines of the transportation committee meeting that he did think the ministry was dividing people, adding that the meeting gave people with different opinions the opportunity to communicate.
“We went to Yilan to present issues that might arise in each of the four locations in a professional and transparent manner, and listened to the opinions of all stakeholders. We hope everyone will think about these issues. We will continue to communicate with residents there and hope we can soon reach a consensus on the matter, ” Wang said.
The ministry did consider having the terminal built either at Yilan station or the yet-to-be-built Yilan County Government station, he said.
However, after launching an overpass railway line for the TRA service this year, accommodating the TRA and high-speed rail services in one station would be a challenging task, he added.
“First, you have to build a TRA station, which should be about 10m high. Then you have to build a 10m-high high-speed rail station above it. In between, you also need to build a 10m-high concourse for passengers to switch between the two railway services. The terminal station would be a nine-story building if it were to accommodate two railway systems,” he said.
Extending the high-speed rail line to Yilan would also involve the demolition of more than 100 buildings along the route and around the station, he added.
The ministry has contacted Yilan County officials, who were fully informed about the details of the project, he said.
“We wanted all participants to have the same information on the day of the meeting,” Wang added.
COSTLY TECH FAILURE: More than 25,000 files for nearly 8,000 students from 81 schools were lost when system administrators updated a server, the Ministry of Education said The academic records of 7,854 high-school students have been lost due to a hard-drive failure, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The records were being stored at National Chi Nan University, which was commissioned by the ministry’s K-12 Education Administration to host a computer server of student portfolios that universities could access to evaluate their applications. Under a program introduced in 2019 for high-school students starting that year, students are to create portfolios to be used for university applications, which include their grades, extracurricular activities and other information related to their character and achievements. System administrators discovered that files were missing when rebooting
CONFUSING RESULTS: A New Taipei City worker tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test and a PCR test, but negative in a traditional nucleic acid test, the CECC said Travelers from Bangladesh, Brazil and Peru are no longer required to quarantine at a government center, and from Saturday can choose to quarantine at hotels, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The three nations are no longer considered “key high-risk countries,” as their COVID-19 case numbers have continued to fall, the CECC said, adding that no travelers from these countries have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in the past two months. The revised classification would allow travelers from the three countries to choose where they stay during their mandatory 14-day quarantine, although they would be required to pay
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
IMPROVING COOPERATION: No matter the outcome of the German election, lawmakers would be interested in forming a delegation to visit Taiwan, Jorg Polster said Germany welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a new fab in Saxony, German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said yesterday at a news briefing on the country’s election. It is the first time the German Institute Taipei has held a briefing on Germany’s parliamentary election, which is “very important,” said Polster, who spoke in German with a Chinese interpreter. Over the past few months, Germany’s electorate seemed to have undergone some changes regarding their choices, with the margins between the Social Democratic Party and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its smaller sister party the Christian Social