Vietnamese filmmaker Le Bao won the grand prize at this year’s International New Talent Competition for his directorial debut "Taste" at the Taipei Film Festival, the organizers said in a statement on Tuesday.
Le Bao’s film stood out from the 11 other nominees because of its “condensed shots and unique aesthetic that formed an isolated, primitive and poetic space,” the jury said in the statement.
“The immediate glimpse into the lives of five marginalized persons exiled from society inspires contemplation on the nature of and needs in life,” the jury said about the movie that begins with the story of a Nigerian immigrant in Vietnam, who lost his job as a soccer player.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Film Festival
The jury called Le Bao’s film “an audacious piece from an emerging director” in the statement.
The Vietnamese director expressed his appreciation for the jury’s decision, saying the prize means a lot to him, his crew and the actors, and invigorates his desire to tell more stories.
Meanwhile, Celts by Serbian Milica Tomovic, also her first feature film, won the special jury prize.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Film Festival
“With a children’s party as the starting point, the desires and conflicts of the characters reflect the changing times and social dilemmas seen in Serbia,” the jury said about Tomovic’s movie.
Celts also received the audience choice award at the festival, the start of which was delayed from late June to this month because of a local COVID-19 outbreak.
The movie also won the Taiwan Film Critics Society Award, which was presented for the fourth year during the festival, as Tomovic’s “skillful mise-en-scene” shows how “adult desires and childish fun are intricately intertwined,” the statement said.
The winner of the grand prize and special jury prize receive NT$600,000 and NT$300,000 (US$21,567 and US$10,784) respectively.
An extra showing of Celts and Taste has been added on Tuesday and Wednesday next week respectively, with tickets going on sale on the OpenTix ticketing service, the festival organizers said.
It was the second consecutive year that the winners of the competition were announced without a ceremony because of COVID-19.
The festival, which opened on Thursday last week, is to conclude with the Taipei Film Awards ceremony for locally made movies on Saturday next week.
In addition to acting and technical awards, 20 movies, including feature films, documentaries, shorts and animated films, are to compete for the top prize of NT$1 million.
COSTLY TECH FAILURE: More than 25,000 files for nearly 8,000 students from 81 schools were lost when system administrators updated a server, the Ministry of Education said The academic records of 7,854 high-school students have been lost due to a hard-drive failure, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The records were being stored at National Chi Nan University, which was commissioned by the ministry’s K-12 Education Administration to host a computer server of student portfolios that universities could access to evaluate their applications. Under a program introduced in 2019 for high-school students starting that year, students are to create portfolios to be used for university applications, which include their grades, extracurricular activities and other information related to their character and achievements. System administrators discovered that files were missing when rebooting
CONFUSING RESULTS: A New Taipei City worker tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test and a PCR test, but negative in a traditional nucleic acid test, the CECC said Travelers from Bangladesh, Brazil and Peru are no longer required to quarantine at a government center, and from Saturday can choose to quarantine at hotels, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The three nations are no longer considered “key high-risk countries,” as their COVID-19 case numbers have continued to fall, the CECC said, adding that no travelers from these countries have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in the past two months. The revised classification would allow travelers from the three countries to choose where they stay during their mandatory 14-day quarantine, although they would be required to pay
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
IMPROVING COOPERATION: No matter the outcome of the German election, lawmakers would be interested in forming a delegation to visit Taiwan, Jorg Polster said Germany welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a new fab in Saxony, German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said yesterday at a news briefing on the country’s election. It is the first time the German Institute Taipei has held a briefing on Germany’s parliamentary election, which is “very important,” said Polster, who spoke in German with a Chinese interpreter. Over the past few months, Germany’s electorate seemed to have undergone some changes regarding their choices, with the margins between the Social Democratic Party and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its smaller sister party the Christian Social