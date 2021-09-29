Nicaragua speaks up for Taiwan at UN assembly

ALLY: It is essential to apply the principle of universality amid the COVID-19 pandemic so that Taiwan can attend UN meetings, Nicaragua’s minister of foreign affairs said

Staff writer, with CNA, NEW YORK

Nicaraguan Minister of Foreign Affairs Denis Moncada spoke in support of Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN on the last day of the General Debate on Monday.

Near the end of his 24-minute address, Moncada said it was essential to apply the “principle of universality” on humanitarian grounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic so that Taiwan can participate in the corresponding mechanisms and meetings under the UN system.

Nicaraguan Minister of Foreign Affairs Denis Moncada addresses the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday. Photo: AP

Nicaragua was the 13th of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies in the UN to voice support for the nation’s inclusion in the organization during the UN General Assembly’s 76th session in New York.

The number was the highest since 2017, when 15 of 20 diplomatic allies spoke up in support of Taiwan during the General Debate.

The only two allies that did not speak up for Taiwan this year were Honduras and the Holy See.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez did not mention Taiwan in his address on Wednesday. It was the sixth consecutive year that the Central American ally did not mention Taiwan at the annual event.

Instead, Honduras each year sends a letter to the UN secretary-general to support Taiwan’s participation in the UN.

The Holy See, Taiwan’s only official diplomatic ally in Europe, is not a UN member, but an observer and rarely speaks on political issues at UN meetings.

Taiwan also received indirect support from countries with which it does not have formal diplomatic relations.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told the General Assembly on Saturday that there should not be a “geographical blank space” when the world deals with issues at the World Health Assembly, as all countries and regions should be able to share knowledge in a free and transparent fashion.

Japanese officials use the phrase “geographical blank space” when referring to Taiwan at international events.