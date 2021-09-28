British lawmaker and former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith has called on the free world to “categorically” support Taiwan and Lithuania in response to China’s bullying.
Smith, who led the Conservative Party from 2001 to 2003, said in an interview that the campaign launched by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which he initiated, calls on the world to support Taiwan and Lithuania, as both have faced intimidation from Beijing.
“Should the free world support them? Yes, categorically,” he said. “We need to be able to make it clear to China one way or the other that China cannot act unilaterally over Taiwan, and that the overflying of their military jets and the threats, the posturing, the undiplomatic language, is appalling.”
Photo: Reuters
Many governments have chosen to ignore Beijing’s aggressive behavior toward Taiwan and those who support Taiwan on the world stage, he said, adding that such problems need to be dealt with.
He implored the Chinese government to “take a step back from its appalling behavior,” to cooperate and obey the rules that exist in the international order, as well as to value other important things such as human rights and freedom of expression, Smith said.
Established on June 4 last year, IPAC is an international cross-party coalition of more than 200 parliamentarians from the world’s democratic legislatures who are focused on creating a coordinated response to China with regards to global security, human rights and trade issues. Smith is the cochair of the alliance in the UK with Labour peer Helena Kennedy.
Lithuania is facing increased pressure from Beijing after its decision to open reciprocal representative offices with Taiwan and allow Taipei’s office in Vilnius to bear the word “Taiwanese” in its name, differing from those used by other foreign missions in countries with which Taiwan does not have formal diplomatic relations.
Due to his criticism of Beijing, Smith was one of five parliamentarians sanctioned by Beijing for spreading what it called “lies and disinformation” about China, and has since been banned from entering the country.
Earlier this month, he pressed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a British House of Commons session on whether he could offer assurances to Taiwanese regarding Britain’s support for their “right to democracy” and “self-determination,” after Beijing launched a propaganda campaign aiming to sow doubt about Washington’s security commitment to Taiwan after the US last month withdrew from Afghanistan.
Johnson said he was aware of the issues between China and Taiwan, and had discussed them with US President Joe Biden.
“The only way forward is to continue to support the American global leadership, and that is what we will do,” he said.
China has made public its ambitions to take over Taiwan, by any means, including force, Smith said, adding that it is clear Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) will not change his goals for China.
That is a reality that the UK, the US and other democracies have to deal with, as Beijing’s ambitions will clash with allies in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.
COSTLY TECH FAILURE: More than 25,000 files for nearly 8,000 students from 81 schools were lost when system administrators updated a server, the Ministry of Education said The academic records of 7,854 high-school students have been lost due to a hard-drive failure, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The records were being stored at National Chi Nan University, which was commissioned by the ministry’s K-12 Education Administration to host a computer server of student portfolios that universities could access to evaluate their applications. Under a program introduced in 2019 for high-school students starting that year, students are to create portfolios to be used for university applications, which include their grades, extracurricular activities and other information related to their character and achievements. System administrators discovered that files were missing when rebooting
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
CONFUSING RESULTS: A New Taipei City worker tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test and a PCR test, but negative in a traditional nucleic acid test, the CECC said Travelers from Bangladesh, Brazil and Peru are no longer required to quarantine at a government center, and from Saturday can choose to quarantine at hotels, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The three nations are no longer considered “key high-risk countries,” as their COVID-19 case numbers have continued to fall, the CECC said, adding that no travelers from these countries have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in the past two months. The revised classification would allow travelers from the three countries to choose where they stay during their mandatory 14-day quarantine, although they would be required to pay
‘TECHNICALITY’: The full moon was at 7:55am, but the Taipei Astronomical Museum said it technically remained a ‘real’ full moon when it rose again at night The Mid-Autumn Festival had a “real” full moon, the first time the astronomical categorization has fallen on the day of the festival since 2013, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said yesterday. The festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar — which this year was yesterday — does not always coincide with an exact full moon, the museum said. A full moon occurs when the Earth is between the sun and the moon — or, more precisely, when the ecliptic longitudes of the sun and the moon differ by 180° — which has a cycle of