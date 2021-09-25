An increased defense budget, improving people’s livelihoods and pushing for sustainable development were among the items Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) presented in a written report to the Legislative Yuan yesterday.
Frequent Chinese military incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone have destabilized regional security, Su wrote in the report.
“Therefore our armed forces must monitor these actions and prepare for contingencies,” the report said. “We must have the resolve to defend our nation, build up stronger armed forces and unite all Taiwanese.”
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
“We must show the international community that we are standing up for ourselves,” it said. “Only if we help ourselves will other countries come to our aid in a time of need.”
The defense budget for next year is a record NT$470 billion (US$16.95 billion), it said.
The Executive Yuan last week submitted to the legislature for approval amendments to increase spending to NT$240 billion over five years on arms procurement for the navy and air force, the report said.
Taiwan’s fleet of 141 US-made F-16A/B fighters are being upgraded to F-16Vs, with Taiwan’s first F-16V wing to be commissioned in November to bolster the nation’s strategic air defense, the report said.
To improve people’s livelihoods, the government is to allocate more than NT$86 billion to help parents raise children — a sixfold increase from 2016 — Su wrote.
Subsidies for families raising a child last month were raised to NT$3,500 per month, up from NT$2,500, and they are to rise to NT$5,000 by August next year, he wrote, adding that a target to install air-conditioners in all classrooms by March next year would be met.
Taiwan has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the report said.
“We are able to comply with the high standards under the international trading framework, and our government is taking steps to seek support from CPTPP member nations,” it said.
“Joining would enable Taiwan to expand its exports and attract more foreign investment, thereby elevating the nation’s competitiveness,” it said. “We are ready to contribute to economic growth in the region, so we can create win-win situations for all members of the trade group.”
Regarding sustainable development, it said that production of COVID-19 vaccines in Taiwan is vital, as they are a strategic product.
“If a country cannot produce its own vaccines, it will be forever subordinate to others,” the report said. “Taiwan is one of a few countries in the world with the capability to produce its own vaccines, and the government will continue to encourage biotechnology and healthcare development.”
Taiwan will work diligently to be a key player in the worldwide supply chain for biotechnology and pharmaceutical products, it said, adding that the Executive Yuan has proposed a bill for the legislature to consider aimed at providing more support and incentives for the nation’s biomedical and pharmaceutical industries.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two