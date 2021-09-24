The Siluo Service Area on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) yesterday became the first freeway rest area that is equipped with express charging stations for electric vehicles (EV), the Freeway Bureau said.
The combined charging system is provided by North-Star International Petech Co, the contractor who runs the CPC gas station at the northbound side of the Siluo Service Area, the bureau said, adding that the service area is also the first gasoline stop for a majority of northbound travelers from the south.
The two charging ports installed in the Siluo Service Area can simultaneously charge four electric vehicles, the bureau said.
Photo: Huang Shu-li, Taipei Times
To access the service, motorists must first download an app developed by North-Star International and scan the QR code on the charging port before connecting the port to an electric vehicle for charging, it said.
During the trial phase, users must sign up to be a member, it added.
Drivers are to be charged NT$12 per kilowatt, but they can avail of a 25 percent discount from now until Oct. 15.
The bureau said it aims to have 130 parking spaces built for express power charging at service areas along freeways by 2025 in line with the government policy of promoting the use of electric vehicles.
As of last month, the nation had 16,211 registered electric and about 100,000 hybrid vehicles, Ministry of Transportation and Communications data showed.
The bureau also announced that it would soon conduct an inventory check of the electronic freeway toll collection (ETC) system built by Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co (FETC) before the concession ends in 2025.
The company in December 2004 secured the contract to build the ETC system, giving it an exclusive right to operate the system for 20 years before transferring it to the government.
With the contract expiring on Dec. 21, 2025, the bureau said it must start preparing for the asset transfer, including a comprehensive inventory check and evaluation of the contractor’s annual performance.
The contract also requires the bureau to start negotiating a new contract with a new ETC system operator two years before the contract expires.
As FETC built the current system, it has the right of priority to negotiate a new contract with the bureau, as long as it passes annual evaluations and meets the ETC system accuracy rate set by the bureau.
The bureau has also tasked a consulting firm to assess terms for a new contract.
If the bureau and FETC fail to reach an agreement on a new contract, the bureau would have to find a new contractor through a public tender, the bureau said.
In other news, three sections of the Suhua Highway that have been upgraded for safety reasons would be open to heavy motorcycles starting Thursday next week as part of a six-month trial, the Directorate-General of Highways announced last night.
The three sections are: from Suao (蘇澳) to Dongao (東澳) in Yilan County, from Nanao (南澳) in Yilan to Heping (和平) in Hualien County, and from Hejhong (和中) to Heren (和仁) in Hualien.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two