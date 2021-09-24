Kaohsiung limits National Day fireworks crowd

Staff writer, with CNA





The Double Ten National Day fireworks show, which is to be held in Kaohsiung for the first time in 20 years, is to be limited to only 20,000 onsite spectators, the event’s preparatory committee said yesterday.

The celebrations, to be held on Oct. 10, have taken into consideration the government’s COVID-19 regulations and will be adjusted in line with any new protocols issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) told a news briefing.

The number of spectators has been reduced from the original plan, which anticipated 690,000 people, Chen said, adding that people wishing to attend the show have to sign up online to enter a draw.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai yesterday attends a news briefing in the city on plans for this year’s Double Ten National Day celebrations. Photo: Ko Yu-hao, Taipei Times

However, if there is a sudden spike in COVID-19 community transmission of unknown origin ahead of the event, the show could still be canceled, he added.

The celebrations are to be held on a 35-hectare lot at the edge of Kaohsiung Port, the committee responsible for planning and organizing the fireworks said.

Viewing stages are to be set up at the site for spectators to watch the fireworks display, including at Pier-2 Art Center and the Kaohsiung Music Center, the committee said.

The 2021 Double Ten National Day fireworks show rehearsed for three minutes last night. Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Liberty Times

Attendees will be required to wear masks at all times, and eating will not be allowed, it added.

The last time the event was held in Kaohsiung was in 2000, the first time the fireworks show was ever held outside Taipei, Chen wrote on Facebook in March.