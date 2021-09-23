The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday said it is hoping to resolve technical issues with China concerning plant quarantines based on WTO norms, following Beijing’s ban on the importation of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan.
Chinese customs authorities on Sunday said that the country would suspend the importation of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan starting on Monday, citing mealybug infestations in shipments of those fruits on “multiple occasions” this year, without providing any other details.
Asked what Taiwan could do to help local growers affected by the ban other than providing subsidies and promoting domestic sales, COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said there is precedent for handling such issues with Beijing.
Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times
For example, China suspended the importation of longan from some Thailand-based packaging companies in March and again on Aug. 13, but it lifted the ban on some of those companies on Aug. 17 after Thailand provided additional documentation, Chen said.
Based on that model, Chen said he hopes that Taiwan and China can address the dispute based on WTO norms.
The agency told Chinese authorities on Sunday that it hoped the two sides could exchange views on technical issues related to animal and plant quarantines, Chen said.
However, it remains unclear how willing Beijing would be to engage in such an exchange, given the state of cross-strait relations and the lack of communication over China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples in late February.
Shortly after China’s announcement, Chen had said that the council might take the wax apple and custard apple case to the WTO.
However, he stopped short of reiterating that statement yesterday.
He said that the council had put other measures in place in response to the ban, including a plan to develop new marketing channels for domestic sales and exports through an e-commerce platform.
Moreover, the council later yesterday was to hold forums with local growers in Kaohsiung, and Taitung and Pingtung counties to explain its strategy to strike a balance between production and sales, he said.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two