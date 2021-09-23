A team of Taiwanese researchers yesterday said they had collaborated with Japanese researchers to develop a new memory device that can transmit both electronic and light signals.
The team comprised researchers from National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), National Taiwan University and Japan’s Kyushu University, NTNU professor of electro-optical engineering Lee Ya-ju (李亞儒) told a news conference in Taipei.
Many researchers are seeking to produce next-generation memory devices to replace the widely used flash memory and while resistive random access memory (RRAM) is considered an alternative, its operational speed has some room for improvement, Lee said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Science and Technology
Semiconductor researchers have combined RRAM and light-emitting diodes to develop light-emitting memory devices, but the fabrication process is more complicated due to the need to integrate various materials, he said.
To overcome the problem, Lee said his team turned to cesium lead bromide to develop perovskite quantum dots for a memory device.
Perovskite is a natural mineral that can be chemically synthesized and has been widely used in semiconductor manufacturing.
Using cesium lead bromide is one of the ways to synthesize perovskite, but some toxicity of lead has to be tolerated for the material to be stable, Lee said.
The team also used silver to make the device’s electrodes, he added.
When they applied different voltages to the device, the varieties of ions in the device changed, allowing it to store and read data electronically or optically, Lee said.
Through perovskite quantum dots of different sizes, the device emits different colors to indicate whether it is reading ones or zeros, he said.
The team’s findings were published in the journal Nature Communications in July.
The team’s technique might change the future of consumer electronics, given light transmits data faster than electronics, NTNU College of Technology and Engineering dean Kao Wen-chung (高文忠) said.
The research has expanded the use of perovskite and set a new example for the integration of electronics and photonics, said the Ministry of Science and Technology, which funded the project.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two