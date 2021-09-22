Pet dogs on Sunday were permitted into the Kaohsiung Public Library for the first time, marking what the organizers called an important step toward a more animal-friendly society.
Illustrator Lee Chin-lun (李瑾倫), known for her depictions of and advocacy for animals, and others collectively brought 14 dogs to a lecture, where they discussed their experiences raising pets as members of the family.
Attendees said that the lecture felt like a family reunion or therapy.
Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times
Since 2016, the Mitaka City Library in Tokyo has offered reading therapy dogs, a service inspired by efforts in the US, Kaohsiung Public Library director Lin Yi-cheng (林奕成) said.
The program is designed to help children who find it difficult to speak or read directly to others by training dogs to listen while they read out loud, Lin said.
It has since expanded to several libraries across Japan, he said.
People in Taiwan are looking for connection and therapeutic outlets, especially in the four months since COVID-19 alerts began, Lee said, adding that picture books are a way to elevate feelings of companionship between people and animals.
It was the first time pets were allowed into the Kaohsiung library, offering readers a novel experience and representing an important step toward realizing a society more friendly to animals, Lin said.
However, the library said that it does not mark a change in policy, as animals are generally still not allowed in the building.
An attendee also surnamed Lee (李) said that they were thrilled to bring their dog into a library.
Hearing Lee Chin-lun speak helped them better understand the deep connection between dogs and humans, they said, adding that hopefully the library would admit dogs again.
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two
National Taiwan University Hospital’s (NTUH) Ethical Review Committee on Tuesday approved the hospital’s application to conduct human trials of mixed Moderna and Medigen COVID-19 vaccines. The hospital yesterday said that 220 volunteers aged 20 to 70 who have received one dose of a Moderna vaccine eight to 12 weeks ago are to be enrolled in the program. The volunteers are to be separated into two groups — a treatment group and a control group — and a double-blind study would be conducted, assigning Medigen or Moderna vaccines to the groups on a random basis, it said. The trial is expected to start