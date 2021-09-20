Farming, tech in focus of trade with Lithuania: group

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is looking to deepen its trade relations with Lithuania, particularly in the fields of agriculture and technology, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council said on Wednesday.

Following an online meeting of representatives from both nations, council chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said that the two sides are hoping to increase their mutual trade volume and the diversity of traded goods.

Lithuania has a competitive agricultural industry, and is known for food products and beverages such as chocolate and beer, he said.

It also has strong laser technology and financial technology sectors, he added.

The council, which hosted the meeting, would continue promoting high-quality foods from Lithuania, as the two sides seek to expand bilateral trade of agricultural products, he said.

About 60 matchmaking discussions between 24 Lithuanian food companies and their Taiwanese counterparts were held during the meeting, Huang said.

The Taiwanese participants, including representatives from retailers PX Mart and Carrefour, said that they would consider importing Lithuanian chocolate and alcoholic beverages.

Lithuania’s exports of agricultural and food products to Taiwan totaled about US$20 million (US$721,085) last year, Huang said.

Its imports of Taiwanese machinery and information technology products totaled NT$75 million, he added.

“I am confident that not just agricultural products, but also the overall volume and value of Taiwan’s imports [from Lithuania] will grow,” Huang said.

National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) is scheduled to lead a trade delegation to Lithuania next month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Relations between Taiwan and Lithuania have been growing since the Baltic state donated 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan earlier this year. The two countries are also planning to set up representative offices in each others capital later this year.