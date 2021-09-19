Israel helps host Holocaust exhibition in Tainan

By Hung Jui-chin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





An exhibition covering the Holocaust, organized by the Ministry of Education and Israel’s official Holocaust memorial, the Yad Vashem, opened in Tainan on Monday.

The exhibition, “Shoah: How is It Humanly Possible?”, was organized with the help of the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and is showing at the National Tainan Girls’ Senior High School. It ends on Sept. 27.

Speaking at an online seminar on the topic on Friday, Israeli Representative to Taiwan Omer Caspi said that he is a descendant of Russian Jews who escaped the Holocaust.

Students visit the “Shoah: How Is It Humanly Possible?” exhibition at National Tainan Girls’ Senior High School on Monday last week. Photo: Liu Wan-chun, Taipei Times

He introduced Israel’s Holocaust education program to more than 80 educators in attendance.

“As a Jew and an Israeli, helping the Taiwanese learn about this enormous tragedy is both an honor and duty, and I am glad to have partners to share this burden with me,” he said.

School principal Cheng Wen-yi (鄭文儀) said the Holocaust is a subject of great importance and thanked Israel’s representative office for providing historical documents and images for the exhibit.

Students are to take part in classes and discussions after viewing the exhibition, he said.

The organizers said that another seminar to educate high-school students about the Holocaust through Web-based resources was scheduled for Sunday next week.

It is to feature speakers such as David Deutch, who heads the international seminars in English program at the Yad Vashem, and Su Feng-nan (蘇峰楠), a research fellow at the National Museum of Taiwan History.