Quintuple Stimulus Voucher bookings to begin on Oct. 4

Staff writer, with CNA





People would be able to make reservations to receive printed versions of the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, valued at NT$5,000, from Oct. 4 to 30, Chunghwa Post said yesterday.

People would be able to reserve their physical vouchers on the company’s Web site or by telephone and then pick them up at a post office starting on Oct. 12, Chunghwa Post said.

Each reservation can include up to five people, including the applicant themselves, the state-run company said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang presents samples of the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers at a news conference in Taipei on Thursday last week. Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times

Once reservations are booked, the post office would send an SMS message to the applicant’s mobile phone to advise them when and where to pick up the vouchers, it said.

From Nov. 1 to April 30 next year, people would be able to pick up their vouchers at post offices in person without having to make a reservation, but those who wish to pick up vouchers for more than six people at a time would still have to make a reservation, the company said.

Chunghwa Post said post offices would likely be busiest during the first two or three weeks after the voucher program is launched, when it expects about 500,000 pickups per day.

To meet demand, all 1,269 post offices nationwide are to extend their opening hours on two Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 23, it said.

The vouchers, which are intended to stimulate the economy after it was hit by a COVID- 19 outbreak, are available in either print or electronic format to Taiwanese citizens, their foreign or Chinese spouses, holders of Alien Permanent Resident Certificates and diplomats.

Reservations for printed vouchers would also be available at the nation’s four major convenience store chains, the Executive Yuan has said.

Those who opt for digital vouchers can apply for them using digital payment services from Wednesday next week, with the vouchers valid from Oct. 8, it has said.