The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus will tomorrow table a resolution asking the government to urge the US to send more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to give elderly Taiwanese their second shot, KMT Legislator Jessica Chen (陳玉珍) said yesterday.
While 1,054 high-level officials have already received two doses of the vaccine, there are more than 2 million elderly people in the nation who are still waiting for their second jabs, Chen said.
The WHO recommends a gap of six weeks between the first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine, but many Taiwanese have waited 10 to 12 weeks and have yet to receive their second jab because of the government’s inability to secure more doses, she said.
Photo: Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times
“We have millions of people older than 65 who have yet to be fully vaccinated,” she said. “Of the 1,740 officials who have received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine, more than 60 percent — or 1,054 people — have received their second dose.”
Taiwan so far has only received 1.5 million doses of Moderna out of the 5.05 million doses it has purchased. Adding in the 1.5 million doses donated by the US and the Czech Republic, Taiwan has so far received 4.03 million doses of Moderna.
Central Epidemic Command Center statistics showed that as of Thursday last week, 3.43 million Taiwanese had received at least one shot of Moderna, and 330,000 had received two shots of the vaccine.
Chen criticized Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) for not bringing up the vaccine issue during their recent visit to the US.
“The government should work with civic groups to press the US and Moderna on the issue. We need to quash this pandemic as soon as possible — its impact on the economy is too great,” she said.
Noting remarks by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on July 17 that COVID-19 vaccines were arriving consistently and would be enough to meet demand, KMT Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said the government should look into the delay.
Given that Taiwan-US relations are at a historic high, it should not be a problem to press the US about receiving more Moderna doses soon, KMT Legislator Sandy Yeh (葉毓蘭) said.
Typhoon Chanthu could make landfall as far north as Yilan or Hualien counties late tomorrow night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that a land alert could be issued this afternoon or tomorrow morning. The bureau also said that it could possibly issue a sea alert late last night or early this morning. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was 960km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 15kph, but was projected to shift northward as it approached the Taiwan Strait due to a weakening Pacific high-pressure system, the bureau said. The bureau is closely monitoring the typhoon,
The Han Kuang exercises, the nation’s major war games, are to start today and run for five days. The drills are to include a military aircraft emergency takeoff and landing exercise on a regular roadway on Wednesday, featuring all three fighter jet models in Taiwan’s fleet, a military source said last week. The drill is to begin at 6:30am on a 3km section of Provincial Highway No. 1 in Pingtung County’s Jiadong Township (佳冬), and feature an Indigenous Defense Fighter, an F-16V, a Mirage 2000-5 and an E-2K Hawkeye early warning aircraft, the source said. The emergency landing and takeoff drill aims to
MRNA VACCINE: Heart inflammation is rare, but possible after a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot, and students need to be aware of possible side effects, an expert said As Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for students aged 12 to 17 are to begin on campuses on Thursday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged recipients to be especially watchful for five signs of possible myocarditis or pericarditis, which are rare adverse reactions to some COVID-19 vaccines. The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) joined the CECC’s daily news briefing to report on possible side effects after receiving a BioNTech vaccine. Lee said that cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed in people in the US who have received mRNA COVID-19
Taiwan on Friday accused China of seeking to use the Honduran election to “create controversy” and undermine Taiwan’s long-standing ties with the country, saying it would strive to win support for Honduras’ relations with Taipei. Honduras’ main left-wing opposition party, the Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), led by ousted former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya, has said that if it wins November’s presidential election it would seek to “readjust” the country’s debt and establish diplomatic relations with China. Honduras is one of 15 UN member countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has already warned Honduras not