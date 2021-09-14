Ministries launch online disaster prevention expo

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of the Interior on Friday launched an online virtual reality exhibition on disaster prevention.

The exhibition, which runs through Oct. 10, is aimed at encouraging schools of all levels to pay attention to campus safety, as well as the promotion of disaster prevention education, the education ministry’s Department of Information and Technology Education said in a statement.

It features three main sections, with 159 “booths” where government agencies, city and county governments and schools from across the nation have presented their achievements in promoting disaster prevention, the department said.

They have incorporated elements such as technology, creativity and aesthetics into disaster prevention education and developed a diverse range of online activities, games and courses to promote disaster prevention education, it added.

Many schools not only promote disaster prevention education in a lively and creative way, but serve as the main promoters of disaster prevention education in their communities, the department said.

Jialu Elementary School in Pingtung County’s Fangshan Township (枋山) has developed a virtual disaster prevention classroom, created its own disaster prevention games and used augmented reality in teaching the subject, it said, adding that people can find interactive learning activities in the schools’ section of the exhibition.

In Changhua County’s Sijhou Township (溪州), Nanjhou Elementary School has developed disaster prevention teaching materials in Vietnamese because of the demographics of the local population, the department said.

The National Fire Agency’s “booth” would have an interactive game on public disaster prevention using augmented reality, while showcasing its personalized system for information related to disaster prevention, it said.

People are encouraged to vote online for their favorite booth during the exhibition, the department said, adding that the most popular booth would receive a certificate and cash prize.

The Ministry of Education cares about the safety of all teachers and students, the department said, adding that it would continue to work to better prepare schools for disasters and, in turn, spread concepts about disaster prevention from schools to local communities.

The exhibition can be found at disaster.moe.edu.tw/VR/index.html.