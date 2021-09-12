National Day celebrations to be smaller this year

Double Ten National Day celebrations would this year have fewer participants than last year and the general public might be excluded, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) told a news event on Wednesday to unveil the logo for the celebrations.

The number of participants in parades and other activities that are to be held in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on Oct. 10 would be limited to 4,000, compared with 7,500 last year, said Chen, who is secretary-general of the National Day organizing committee.

“We are still considering whether members of the public should be included,” he said.

Banners for the Double Ten National Day celebrations in Taipei are pictured on Wednesday last week. Photo: CNA

The plans for the celebrations take into consideration COVID-19 regulations and might be adjusted in case the Central Epidemic Command Center updates the rules, he said.

If necessary, a military parade and cultural performances — two of the main parts of the celebrations — would be canceled, Chen said.

Moreover, the number of participants in a National Day evening banquet in Hsinchu City on Oct. 9 would be limited, he said, without giving a specific figure.

People attending the National Day fireworks in Kaohsiung on Oct. 10 would have to remain in designated areas, Chen said.

The logo, created by graphic designer Feng Yu (馮宇), features two intertwined Chinese characters for the number “10,” which Chen said symbolizes the value of democracy.

The logo also bears the words “Taiwan National Day 2021,” which has drawn criticism from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) over the omission of the country’s formal name, the Republic of China.

Chen said that the formal name would be included in invitations to the event in Taipei, as well as on roadside flags and decorations at venues.