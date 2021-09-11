Pangolin aged 23 dies at Taipei Zoo

By Tsai Ya-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taipei Zoo’s pangolin Chuanpang (穿胖), the world’s oldest and most virile scaly anteater on record, died on Wednesday of kidney failure, the zoo said yesterday.

Chuanpang was 23 years and nine months old at the time of his death, the zoo said.

The pangolin had kidney problems since 2018, when veterinarians first noticed that it was losing weight, the zoo said.

Pangolin named Chuanpang is pictured at Taipei Zoo in an undated photograph. Photo provided by Taipei Zoo

Chuanpang’s appetite declined sharply in the middle of last month and a care team decided to avoid unnecessary suffering by taking “humane measures,” it said.

The pangolin took a final stroll with its longtime caretaker before it was taken to a clinic, where it died in its sleep, it said.

“Chuanpang lived a legendary life as a key contributor to pangolin conservation, in addition to being our pride and joy,” zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said in a statement.

Before Chuanpang, rescued pangolins rarely lived to 10 in captivity because they are finicky eaters and prone to dying of stomach ulcers after being frightened, Tsao said.

Feed formula created for other pangolins at the zoo were tested on Chuanpang, and specialists carefully monitored his digestion to gauge the efficacy of the food, he said.

Taipei’s is the only zoo to successfully manage a captive breeding program for pangolins, to which Chuanpang contributed by fathering more offspring than any other pangolin, Tsao said.

“Chuanpang’s life told the story of pangolin conservation in Taiwan,” he said, adding that despite its success, captive breeding is not a substitute for conservation, and protection of wildlife and their natural habitats.

“The work of protecting pangolins is never-ending and we need everyone’s help to ensure that this species continues to exist in our country,” he said.