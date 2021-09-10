Slovakia joins GCTF conference

WORKERS: This year’s meeting focused on labor issues, with participants sharing their experiences to serve as a reference for policy formulation in as post-pandemic world

Slovakia yesterday became the fourth European nation to participate in the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which for the first time is focusing on labor issues with the goal of establishing guidance on post-pandemic economic recovery.

The two-day virtual conference, titled “2021 GCTF Virtual Conference on the FUTURE OF WORK in a Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery,” is being held to address the sudden changes to employment caused by the global pandemic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Department of North American Affairs Deputy Director-General Regine Chen (陳慧蓁) told an online news briefing.

Throughout yesterday and today, participants from Taiwan, Slovakia, the US and Japan are meeting to share their experiences as a reference for policy development, Chen said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou speaks at a news briefing in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

It is the first time a GCTF meeting has focused on labor issues, and as such, includes participants from the Ministry of Labor and US Department of Labor, she said.

It also marks the first time Slovakia is joining the framework, represented by Lubica Ruzickova, the director of the Department of European Employment Strategy at the Slovakian Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs and Family, Chen said.

Other organizers include the American Institute in Taiwan, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and the Slovak Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.

Opening remarks were given via pre-recorded video by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春), US Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs at the Department of Labor Thea Lee, Japanese Representative Hiroyasu Izumi and Slovak Representative Martin Podstavek.

In his speech, Wu said that protecting human rights and improving work conditions are enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.

The government is therefore committed to improving working conditions to conform with international standards, he added.

Taiwan has adopted a multifaceted approach to contributing to international labor governance, including through regular dialogues with the US, the EU, the Philippines and Indonesia, as well as through multilateral mechanisms such as the APEC Human Resources Development Working Group, he said.

The GCTF was established in 2015 between Taiwan and the US to create a platform for Taiwan to share its expertise on issues of global concern. Japan became a full partner in 2019.

More than 30 conferences on topics such as women’s empowerment, energy and cybersecurity have been held under the framework, with participation by nearly 2,500 people from more than 90 countries.

In related news, online news outlet Up Media on Wednesday reported that an official visit to the Baltics is being planned for next month.

Businesses interested in pursuing opportunities in the Baltics have been invited to join the trip organized by MOFA, the National Development Council and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Chinese-language outlet reported.

The final itinerary to Slovakia, Lithuania and the Czech Republic is still being decided, which will be announced by MOFA next week, Up Media reported.

However, it is likely to occur before the European Parliament plenary session from Oct. 18 to 21, when the body is expected to vote on a draft report on Taiwan relations, it added.

If passed, the “EU-Taiwan Relations and Cooperation” report would encourage member states to pursue deeper bilateral relations with Taiwan, call for its participation in international organizations and suggest that the EU’s representative body be renamed the “EU Office in Taiwan.”

A Slovak economic delegation was expected to visit Taiwan in May, but the trip was postponed first to this month due to the pandemic, and then again to December due to a papal visit.

Slovak Deputy Minister of Economy Karol Galek is expected to lead the high-level delegation.

Asked if the ministry could confirm either visit, MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) declined comment, while vowing to share any future developments.