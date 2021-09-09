Chanthu upgraded to a typhoon: bureau

UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter





Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday.

As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph.

The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said.

Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel.

“As the typhoon’s radius is only 120km, whether a land alert would be issued requires more observation,” Wang said

Taiwan would be under the influence of the typhoon from Saturday to Monday, he said.

Due to ocean conditions, Chanthu could strengthen when it approaches the Bashi Channel, Wang said.

The typhoon’s structure would be slightly weakened by the topography when it moves closer to Luzon Island, he said.

The bureau’s projected path for the typhoon could change depending on the strength of a Pacific high-pressure system, Wang said.

“Chanthu’s path would move slightly north if the high-pressure system weakens. However, if the high-pressure system remains strong, the typhoon’s path could veer to the south. Data we have at the moment show that the high-pressure system might weaken, but we still need to monitor its development,” he said.

Typhoon Chanthu and Tropical Storm Conson were about 1,200km apart and both are moving northwest, Wang said.

Whether they would generate the Fujiwara effect, where two storms orbit each other and lead to more rain, would be better understood when they have moved closer to China, he said.

Between Saturday and Monday next week, thundershowers or showers are forecast for Hualien and Taitung counties, and the Hengchun Peninsula, the bureau said.

Starting tomorrow, rogue waves could appear off the north, east and southwest coasts, and the Hengchun Peninsula, as well as Penghu and Kinmen counties, it said.