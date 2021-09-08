Taiwan sovereign, never ruled by PRC: ministry

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated Taiwan’s sovereignty, saying that it has never been ruled by the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The ministry issued the remarks after Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau was quoted by the Chinese-language edition of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency as saying in an interview in Lithuania on Monday that Poland recognizes the “one China” policy and that Taiwan is part of China.

The ministry would continue to stress to members of the international community that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation, not a part of the PRC, and that Taiwan’s future can only be decided by its 23.5 million people, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday.

Taiwan and Poland are democratic partners and would continue deepen bilateral relations, she said, adding that the two countries had so far signed 22 agreements, with the most recent one — on judicial cooperation — having taken effect in February.

On Saturday, Taiwan took delivery of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Poland.

The vaccine made Poland Taiwan’s third-largest vaccine donor, after the US and Japan.

Poland said that it was given 1 million masks, 5,000 protective suits and 20,000 surgical gowns by Taiwan last year after the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide.

The European country said that it made the vaccine donation to return the favor and to help Taiwan boost its vaccination rate.