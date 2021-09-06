Nearly half of respondents of a survey released yesterday said they had experienced stress due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan.
The survey was conducted by the National Suicide Prevention Center and the Taiwanese Society of Suicidology.
The survey asked 2,219 people aged 15 or older whether the virus had affected them emotionally; 45.4 percent said that they had felt stressed over the past month, society director Lee Ming-been (李明濱) told a news conference.
Photo: CNA
The COVID-19 pandemic had placed 30.8 percent of respondents under financial pressure, up 7.4 points from last year, while 29.8 percent felt stress in daily life due to the pandemic, up 5 points from last year.
Lee urged those stressed by the pandemic not to ignore its emotional effects and seek medical help, as long-term stress can have adverse effects.
Last year, there were 40,432 reports of suicide attempts, Lee said, citing government data.
The rate of death by suicide has fallen each year since 2006, dropping out of the top 10 causes of death in Taiwan, he said.
Last year, 3,656 people killed themselves, down 17 percent from 2006, he added.
However, suicide has increased among those aged 14 or younger and those aged 75 or older, taking the lives of 11 more young people and 29 more elderly people than in 2019, he said.
Lee attributed the increase in suicide among young people to relationship problems, mental health issues and school bullying, saying that government agencies and schools should focus on these problems.
About 13 percent of respondents, or an estimated 2.64 million people, reported having had suicidal thoughts at least once in their lives, while 2 percent, or an estimated 408,000 people, reported having seriously considered suicide in the past year, the results showed.
Lee called on people to reach out to those who need help and refer them to specialists for counseling or treatment.
Those in need of counseling or assistance can call the 1995, 1980 or 1925 hotlines for help.
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate
Chunghwa Telecom Co yesterday said it is exploring partnerships with low Earth orbit satellite service providers led by Elon Musk’s Starlink project to offer diverse services and enhance its Internet coverage beyond 5G broadband technology. “There are several non-geostationary orbit satellite systems under development globally, with Starlink taking the lead. Chunghwa Telecom does not rule out seeking exchanges and cooperation with those international operators,” the company said in a statement. It would comply with the government’s satellite services regulations and evaluate further collaboration opportunities, it said. The nation’s biggest telecom said it is paying attention to the development of next-generation technologies for geosynchronous
CAPABILITY REPORT: The Ministry of National Defense has assessed China’s ability to land on Taiwan and deny areas, as well as the effectiveness of its gray-zone tactics The area-denial capabilities of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) against the US would improve with the delivery of a Type 003 aircraft carrier in 2025, according to the Ministry of National Defense’s 2021 People’s Liberation Army Capability Report. This year’s report has more assessments of the PLA’s ability to conduct landing operations on Taiwan, its area-denial capabilities and the efficacy of its gray-zone tactics. While last year’s report said that the PLA’s lack of equipment and logistical support would prevent China from conducting large-scale landing operations, the new report said that China had improved its air and sea transport capabilities, although it