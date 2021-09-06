Military conscripts are to be tested for COVID-19 before reporting for duty, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Thursday.
Men in Taiwan over the age of 18 must undergo four months of mandatory military training.
No new conscripts have reported for duty since June, after Taiwan experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in May.
As daily case counts have fallen to single digits, conscripts are to begin reporting for duty this month, said Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is also the CECC’s deputy head.
To prevent COVID-19 transmission, new conscripts are to take an antibody test within three days before reporting fof duty, Chen said.
They can undergo testing free of charge by bringing their conscription notice and National Health Insurance card to a designated testing site or a hospital approved by the CECC, he said.
The conscripts will have to show proof of a negative test result before they can begin their training, he said.
Substitute service conscripts would be given COVID-19 tests after arriving at Taichung’s Chenggong Ling (成功嶺) military training camp, he said.
A Presidential Office spokesperson said on Aug. 24 that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had instructed the Ministry of National Defense and the CECC to come up with a vaccination plan for new conscripts, although no details have been announced.
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate
Chunghwa Telecom Co yesterday said it is exploring partnerships with low Earth orbit satellite service providers led by Elon Musk’s Starlink project to offer diverse services and enhance its Internet coverage beyond 5G broadband technology. “There are several non-geostationary orbit satellite systems under development globally, with Starlink taking the lead. Chunghwa Telecom does not rule out seeking exchanges and cooperation with those international operators,” the company said in a statement. It would comply with the government’s satellite services regulations and evaluate further collaboration opportunities, it said. The nation’s biggest telecom said it is paying attention to the development of next-generation technologies for geosynchronous
CAPABILITY REPORT: The Ministry of National Defense has assessed China’s ability to land on Taiwan and deny areas, as well as the effectiveness of its gray-zone tactics The area-denial capabilities of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) against the US would improve with the delivery of a Type 003 aircraft carrier in 2025, according to the Ministry of National Defense’s 2021 People’s Liberation Army Capability Report. This year’s report has more assessments of the PLA’s ability to conduct landing operations on Taiwan, its area-denial capabilities and the efficacy of its gray-zone tactics. While last year’s report said that the PLA’s lack of equipment and logistical support would prevent China from conducting large-scale landing operations, the new report said that China had improved its air and sea transport capabilities, although it