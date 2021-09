COVID-19: Shower restrictions to ease

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Shower facilities at indoor sports venues can reopen to the public under certain conditions, the Sports Administration said last week.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) approved the administration’s proposal to ease disease prevention measures at sports venues, as there have been few COVID-19 cases since a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert was lowered to level 2 in July.

To reopen shower facilities, sports venue management must ensure that users can use a single entrance and exit, the agency said.

A swimming pool in Kaohsiung is pictured on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Sports Development Bureau

Shower stalls must be regularly disinfected, it added.

Users in open showers must stay 1.5m apart and wear masks when not showering, it said.

Small pools for children and other peripheral facilities would be allowed to open as well, provided that access to the areas are restricted during certain hours to allow for cleaning and disinfection, it said, adding that the management should observe disease prevention guidelines stipulated by the CECC and local health departments.

Steam rooms, saunas or other confined and unventilated spaces are to remain closed, it said.

In related news, the Sports Administration recommended that all schools avoid contact sports during physical education classes, adding that instructors can use fitness apps or other technology as auxiliary tools for teaching.

Students attending physical education classes held indoors should observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks, it said.

Schools can teach individual sports that do not require physical contact, such as billiards, badminton, tennis and gymnastics, the agency said.

If lessons include students playing basketball, soccer, volleyball or other sports, they should avoid contact, it added.