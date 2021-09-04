National Taiwan University (NTU) was on Thursday ranked the world’s 113th-best university, falling 16 places from its ranking last year in a Times Higher Education survey.
NTU remained the best-performing institution from among 40 Taiwanese universities to make the London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2022, but it fell from 97th place in last year’s ranking, when it became the first university based in Taiwan to crack the survey’s top 100.
The most recent rankings covered 1,662 higher-learning institutions across 99 countries and territories. It was the highest number of schools analyzed since the rankings were first published in 2011.
The latest rankings used 13 indicators to measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research, citations, knowledge transfer and international outlook.
NTU placed in the top 100 in teaching and research, ranking 76th and 63rd respectively, but it finished outside the top 500 in citations, outside the top 700 in international outlook and 155th in knowledge transfer.
Its scores in the three most heavily weighted categories — teaching, research and citations — were all down from last year.
NTU acknowledged the setback, attributing it to the relatively cutthroat competition among higher-learning institutions, and said the university would strive to improve in the areas in which it was lacking in the rankings.
Still, NTU remained among the top 120 schools for a third straight year after nearly falling out of the top 200 as recently as 2017 and 2018, when it placed 195th and 198th respectively.
The best university of 2022, as ranked by the report, was the University of Oxford in England for a sixth consecutive year, followed by the California Institute of Technology and Harvard University in the US, both tied for second.
Taiwan increased the number of universities that made the cut, squeezing 40 schools into the ranking, compared with 38 listed last year.
Taipei Medical University was ranked among a group of schools from 201st to 250th, the highest for any university other than NTU since National Tsing Hua University was ranked among the 226-to-250 tier in 2013.
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
INTELLIGENCE GATHERING: Incursions by new types of aircraft are likely attempts to observe Taiwan’s responses and tire out its pilots, the analysts said The first-ever incursion of Chinese military helicopters into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this week suggests that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be rotating through its arsenal of aircraft to probe the capabilities of the Taiwanese defense system and how it responds, experts said on Friday. The Ministry of National Defense said that two Z-8 helicopters — the Chinese version of the French Aerospatiale SA 321 Super Frelon — and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane flew into the southwest ADIZ on Friday morning. The ministry on Thursday said that a Harbin Z-9 “Haitun” helicopter and a Y-8
TEST CASE: Politicians from 12 nations slammed Beijing for interfering in the affairs of an EU and NATO member in what could presage responses to Chinese pressure The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the US and 11 European countries issued a joint statement on Friday condemning China’s efforts to punish Lithuania for trying to deepen its ties with Taiwan. The lawmakers, including US Senator Bob Menendez, British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, and their counterparts from France, Germany and other countries, said they “strongly condemn” Beijing’s political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Baltic state. “The interference in the internal affairs of a European Union and NATO state [is] neither welcome nor appropriate,” the statement said. Lithuania’s decision to withdraw from China’s “17+1 forum” of
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate