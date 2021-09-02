Many people have reported pain at the injection site after receiving a shot of COVID-19 vaccine, but intense and prolonged pain after injection could be caused by shoulder injury related to vaccine administration (SIRVA), a Taipei City Hospital doctor said.
Chen Hsin-chang (陳信彰), an orthopedist at the hospital’s Heping Fuyou Branch, said that discomfort at the injection site is one of the most common side effects of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, which include redness, swelling, heat, pain and limited range of motion.
The discomfort is usually mild for most vaccine recipients, but a few might feel intense pain at the injection site to the extent that they need to take a day or two off work to recover, he said.
SIRVA usually occurs immediately after vaccine injection, Chen said.
Statistics suggests that about 90 percent had symptoms of SIRVA within 24 hours after vaccination, but rarely three days after receiving a jab, Chen said, adding that bacterial infection should be ruled out when diagnosing it.
SIRVA manifestations include shoulder bursitis, tendonitis, rotator cuff tear and adhesive capsulitis, also known as frozen shoulder, he said.
SIRVA might occur when a vaccine is injected too high or too deep in the shoulder, injuring the subacromial bursa or other nonmuscular tissues, rather than given in the deltoid muscle, he said.
In addition to avoiding giving the injection too high in the shoulder, healthcare providers can ask the vaccine recipient to bend their arm at the elbow, away from the body and resting on the hip, to avoid having the subacromial bursitis, tendon and articular capsule under the acromion getting injected, he said.
Asked whether people should avoid pressing and massaging the injection site with their fingers, Chen said studies on SIRVA did not discuss if pressing and massaging the injection site after vaccination is recommended, but he thinks that massaging the injection site does not affect muscle tissue.
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
INTELLIGENCE GATHERING: Incursions by new types of aircraft are likely attempts to observe Taiwan’s responses and tire out its pilots, the analysts said The first-ever incursion of Chinese military helicopters into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this week suggests that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be rotating through its arsenal of aircraft to probe the capabilities of the Taiwanese defense system and how it responds, experts said on Friday. The Ministry of National Defense said that two Z-8 helicopters — the Chinese version of the French Aerospatiale SA 321 Super Frelon — and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane flew into the southwest ADIZ on Friday morning. The ministry on Thursday said that a Harbin Z-9 “Haitun” helicopter and a Y-8
TEST CASE: Politicians from 12 nations slammed Beijing for interfering in the affairs of an EU and NATO member in what could presage responses to Chinese pressure The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the US and 11 European countries issued a joint statement on Friday condemning China’s efforts to punish Lithuania for trying to deepen its ties with Taiwan. The lawmakers, including US Senator Bob Menendez, British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, and their counterparts from France, Germany and other countries, said they “strongly condemn” Beijing’s political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Baltic state. “The interference in the internal affairs of a European Union and NATO state [is] neither welcome nor appropriate,” the statement said. Lithuania’s decision to withdraw from China’s “17+1 forum” of
Chunghwa Telecom Co yesterday said it is exploring partnerships with low Earth orbit satellite service providers led by Elon Musk’s Starlink project to offer diverse services and enhance its Internet coverage beyond 5G broadband technology. “There are several non-geostationary orbit satellite systems under development globally, with Starlink taking the lead. Chunghwa Telecom does not rule out seeking exchanges and cooperation with those international operators,” the company said in a statement. It would comply with the government’s satellite services regulations and evaluate further collaboration opportunities, it said. The nation’s biggest telecom said it is paying attention to the development of next-generation technologies for geosynchronous