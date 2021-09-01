TRA to release new batch of iPass cards shaped like train

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said it would release more EMU900 train-shaped iPass cards on Friday, following a successful launch last month.

The railway operator on Aug. 11 put 900 train-shaped electronic ticket cards on sale at its online store (railway.gov.tw/tra-tip-web/tip/tip005/tip511/shop) where it sells TRA-related souvenirs.

The cards sold out within 46 seconds.

A person holds an EMU900 train-shaped iPass card in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Railways Administration

The model locomotive is equipped with LED lights that flash when people use them to pay for train or bus fares, or add money to the cards, the agency said.

“We worked with iPass Corp to release 2,800 more EMU900-shaped iPass cards, which would be available for purchase online as well as at TRA stores at railway stations,” it said, adding that this would be the final batch.

The cards would go on sale on Friday at 10:30am, it said, adding that each customer would be allowed to purchase only three cards at a time.

The agency said 1,500 cards would be put on sale online.

The TRA stores at Taipei, Songshan (松山), Nangang (南港), Hualien and Taitung railway stations, as well as the TRA lunchbox store at Banciao (板橋) Railway Station would each have 150 cards for sale, while TRA lunchbox stores at Taichung and Kaohsiung railway stations would each have 300 units, the agency said.

People who purchase cards at a TRA store can buy other EMU900-themed paraphernalia at a discount if the purchase is made before Sept. 30, the agency said.